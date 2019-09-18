Under savvy boss Remo Ruffini, Moncler has swollen as dramatically as its puffiest coats. Between 2003 and 2018, the jacket maker increased sales at a remarkable 24 per cent compound annual rate. On Wednesday, shares fell 6 per cent after Mr Ruffini voiced caution about the impact of Hong Kong unrest. They have lagged behind the MSCI world luxury index by 15 percentage points over six months. Might the era of hot sales from warm coats be coming to an end?

Investors should not overreact. Hong Kong represents 6 per cent of Moncler’s sales, less than many peers. Mr Ruffini said he hoped the market’s growth expectations would be achievable. He is not the first luxury boss to warn that Hong Kong protests would take a toll. Tiffany did so last month. Swiss watch exports have been weak. Shares in Swatch and Richemont have been hit.

The bigger question is whether Moncler can sustain — and expand beyond — its niche. At its 2013 IPO, many investors were sceptical. But it has successfully, if selectively, expanded into complementary categories. Shoes and knitwear ranges have outperformed. Meanwhile, its core products continue to appeal. In February, the Financial Times described its “poetic” puffa jackets as some of the most breathtaking creations in Milan.

This year’s share price weakness then provides an opportunity to invest. At 23 times next year’s earnings, it trades below the 10-year average. Hardly cheap. Then again the luxury sector receives a sizeable premium. This group trades at a valuation 68 per cent above that of the MSCI Europe index, well up on the 42 per cent historical average premium, says UBS.

Only a few purveyors will deliver the growth to justify that. Moncler has a good chance of being one of those. Its 29 per cent operating profit margin is among the highest in the industry, allowing it to reinvest amply in its business. That should ensure it does not run out of puff.



