This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK Links Human sciences, history, politics, natural scientists, technology

Relevant Big Question Creativity

Key terms and ideas Power, Data, Cooperation

Integration Group 3 & 4 subjects

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Yuval Noah Harari: Lessons from a year of Covid

This is a big and significant article by a very well-known thinker, and there is plenty of material here for students. Rather than focusing on the validity of his claims, try to think about the second-order knowledge behind the article, such as:

How does Harari use historical information to make sense of the present?

What is the relationship between science and politics, and how does it affect our ability to understand issues?

To what extent is cooperation (in both politics and the natural sciences) necessary in order to overcome challenges?

Why is nationalism so debilitating when it comes to solving problems?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net