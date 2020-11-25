Stocks surged to new highs on Tuesday as a smooth transition of power in the US cleared

US stocks surged to new highs on Tuesday, alongside global equities, as the path for a smooth transition of power in the US cleared, French tax authorities have begun demanding millions of euros in extra tax from US tech giants, and an ECB executive says that eurozone banks could be allowed to pay dividends again if their balance sheets are in order. Plus, the FT’s Robin Harding explains why Japanese stamps are getting in the way of the country’s digitisation efforts.





US stocks set record high as investors look to new administration

US tech companies get digital tax demands from French authorities

ECB to lift ban on bank dividends next year if balance sheets strong enough

Japan to ditch ‘hanko’ seal in drive to digitise bureaucracy

