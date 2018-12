Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Brussels plans for a 'stronger international role' for the single currency in the face of Trump policies, London's Crossrail project seeks a third bailout for the year and a new report says a group of hackers called the London Blue is targeting chief financial officers. Plus, why Qatar is leaving Opec, and what it means for the oil price cartel.