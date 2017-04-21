Japan Post considers multi-billion dollar Toll Group writedown

Japan Post is mulling a multi-billion dollar writedown on its troubled Australian logistics business and a possible revision to its international strategy ahead of a government share sale expected later this year, say people close to the former state-owned group.

Discussions over booking impairment losses on Toll Holdings, which some analysts believe could run to ¥400bn ($3.6bn), have emerged three weeks after the Financial Times reported the Australian subsidiary’s plans to axe 1,700 jobs from its 40,000 strong workforce.

A high-profile writedown would intensify pressure on Masatsugu Nagato, the president of Japan Post, although he was not involved in the Toll acquisition and is known to be critical of the logic that drove his predecessor to undertake it.

In a bid to convince global and foreign investors of the prospects of Japan Post securing long-term growth through a thriving global operation, Mr Nagato has previously spoken of plans for further international M&A deals and alliances.

But the booking of impairment losses on Toll, said Nomura analyst Masaharu Hirokane, would make it less likely that Japan Post would engage in high risk M&A activity in the future.

The Toll layoffs and the potential writedown follow a dismal performance since the business was acquired by Japan Post — a much criticised takeover that was designed to globalise the profile of Japan’s sprawling postal services group ahead of its $12bn IPO.

Japan Post paid ¥620bn to make Toll a wholly-owned subsidiary: at the time of its first approach, Toll had a market capitalisation equivalent to ¥410bn and analysts warned at the time that Japan Post was paying over the odds for its prize.

In the financial year before the takeover, Toll generated the equivalent of ¥40bn in operating profits. But in the financial year to March 2017, those are estimated to have fallen to ¥7.6bn. Much of the damage comes from the decline in natural resource prices and the knock-on effect on Toll’s domestic Australian logistics business.

Analysts said that the writedown discussions, which were confirmed by Japan Post on Thursday night, were an effective admission that the 2015 takeover of Toll had been a mistake and that the Japanese group lacked the management expertise required to steer its acquisition through challenging times.

Those failings, say brokers, have been reflected in Japan Post Holdings’ share price — trading 6 per cent below its IPO price of ¥1,400 per share. The 2015 IPO was the first of an estimated three tranches of government sales of shares in Japan Post expected to take place before 2022.

The original issuance was marketed towards first-time retail investors and, by supposedly enticing cash from bank savings accounts into investment, was a key strut of the “Abenomics” economic revival programme.

Last month, Japan Post announced the line-up of domestic and international brokers underwriting the second slab of shares in Japan Post Holdings and its two listed subsidiaries, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance.

“The market has always had its doubts over Japan Post’s ability to persuade investors it is a business with real global potential. If there is a big writedown, it’s going to be even harder selling that story when the second share sale comes around,” said one broker involved in the original Japan Post IPO.