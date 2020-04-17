FT Series

Bunker food: recipes from the store cupboard

Writers and chefs suggest ways of eating and drinking well during lockdown
Bunker food: Wendell Steavenson’s creamy white bean gratin

An ‘eat-the-fridge’ approach to quarantine transforms pantry staples into scrumptious meals

Bunker food: Tim Hayward’s steak Diane with tinned mushrooms

Here’s a dish that is simultaneously ironic and romantic — perfect for a fully isolated date night

Bunker food: how to transform frozen meat into days of hearty meals

We asked chefs to tell us how to cook during a lockdown. This week: Fuchsia Dunlop on pot roast and noodle soup

