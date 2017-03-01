Pension drama will not end with the BHS case

Sir Philip Green describes his £363m payment to the pension fund of the defunct retailer BHS as a “voluntary contribution”. This is accurate, in the same way it would be accurate to describe a pirate’s prisoner as taking a voluntary walk off the end of a plank.

Before BHS faltered, it paid out dividends, mostly to Sir Philip’s wife, the primary shareholder. This left the business less able to withstand the enormous weight of an expanding pension deficit. Sir Philip, according to trustees, pushed back when they asked for increased contributions. BHS blew up almost immediately after he sold it to a purchaser with shaky credentials. As a steward of the company, Sir Philip had failed its employees and its pensioners until yesterday’s settlement.

The Pensions Regulator was prepared to go to court, and probably had the ammunition to win, how ever long that might have taken. Parliament knows an open goal when it sees one, and proceeded to take a series of public shots at Sir Philip. MPs would have played this game forever, given the chance.

Sir Philip found honour when his other choices were exhausted. He and his wife will not be left in penury by this payment. Given the dividends, rents and management fees paid to other Green family concerns, the return on the original purchase price of £200m was likely very respectable, even after the payout.

It is trickier to assess how the other players in this depressing drama have performed. The pension fund trustees seem to have been an ineffectual bunch, and overmatched by Sir Philip, but they had no way to block the sale, and they alerted regulators eventually.

Certainly, the apparent ease with which the trustees were pushed around is an argument for the pooling of defined benefit pension funds. This would not only create investment cost efficiencies; it would form a concentrated pool of trustee resources for the purposes of oversight and governance.

How about parliament? Yes, Sir Philip made an easy target. Nonetheless, the select committees that looked into the BHS affair called useful witnesses and shook crucial evidence loose. There was some embarrassing grandstanding by some committee members, but overall their work was commendable.

The crucial question is the performance of the Pension Regulator. In this case, with the help of parliament, TPR secured funding for the BHS plan, and the amount was in excess of what the government’s Pension Protection Fund would have paid to members.

Whether the funding is ultimately adequate is a matter of judgment. While pensioners will receive the starting pensions they were promised, future increases will be lower. Going to court would have meant years of uncertainty, as the four-year court battle between ITV and the Box Clever pension scheme shows.

The nearly 6,000 defined benefit schemes in the UK had a cumulative deficit of £224bn at the end of 2016. Many of them are attached to companies in mature or declining industries. This will not be the last test of this sort for the regulator or its powers, and the next employer to set its pension scheme adrift may not be an ideal target for political pressure. Given the breadth of the rules, culpability may be hard to prove in court.

It would be better, then, if parliament gave the TPR the resources and the authority preemptively to enforce conditions on corporate deals involving schemes that are in deficit. The sorriest element of the BHS saga, after all, was that the problems were visible for so long before action was taken.