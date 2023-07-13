This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘The 2023 Unhedged stock draft’

Ethan Wu

They are sexy. They are salubrious. They are magnificent. They are these seven tech stocks propping up the S&P 500. But which are the sexiest, the most salubrious? Today on the show, we have two contestants duke it out in a draft-style game for the most magnificent tech stocks at the top of the market. This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu, your host today for this tech stock rumble. In one corner, we have Rob ‘Value This’ Armstrong.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Rob Armstrong

I’m here to win, Ethan.

Ethan Wu

(Laugther) What are you not? And in the other corner, we have Elaine ‘Putting the Flex back into Lex’ Moore.

Elaine Moore

Hi. (Ethan and Rob laugh) I’ve got a lot of other nicknames. Sorry. (Laughter)

Ethan Wu

You’re also here to win. You’re on (Laugther)

Elaine Moore

I’m here to beat Rob. That’s the most important thing to me.

Ethan Wu

That is the most important. Elaine is the deputy head of Lex and our resident tech stock expert. And today, Elaine and Rob, you’re both going to pick three of your favourites out of the seven tech stocks in a draft-style competition and there will be one left over. The criteria for your decision-making is — from today, July 13th, 2023 to the end of the year, December 31st — which stock will have the best price appreciation in the market? That’s your metric. And since first pick is very important, we’re gonna have a little trivia question a little over under to decide who gets that first pick. But first, what are our seven stocks, Rob?

Rob Armstrong

Our seven stocks are Alphabet, Metta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla.

Ethan Wu

Of these, I think pretty much inarguably the stock du jour is Nvidia. I mean, it’s just had a preposterous run-up in both valuation and its stock price. So today for the privilege of getting first pick: in the second quarter of 2022, Nvidia earned $0.51 per share. What is the bottom-up analyst estimate for the second quarter of 2023? I’m giving you $2. Elaine, do you take over or under on $2?

Elaine Moore

100 per cent over.

Ethan Wu

Over?

Elaine Moore

Over. Yeah.

Ethan Wu

Rob, you okay with that?

Rob Armstrong

I can live with that. Yeah, I’ll take the under.

Ethan Wu

Okay. Nvidia’s analyst estimate for the second quarter of 2023 is $2.06 a share, (Elaine laughs) just over $2. It’s pretty much quintupled in the space of a year. So I’m sorry, Rob. Elaine’s gonna get the first pick today.

Elaine Moore

Off to a flying start.

Ethan Wu

Okay, Elaine. Which of the Magnificent Seven are you starting with and why?

Elaine Moore

I’m going from Nvidia. I’m starting strong.

Ethan Wu

There you go.

Elaine Moore

I know the haters will say that competition is coming, Nvidia won’t keep us advantaged forever. But I can’t think of a meeting I’ve been to this year that hasn’t included AI in there somewhere. And Nvidia is completely out on its own and providing semiconductors in this market. So Jensen Huang, noted style icon, cool leather jacket, is leading the way and there’s no intel. There’s nobody else you can compare to Nvidia right now. So even if we’ve had the stock rocket up this year, he was handing out hints about what the second half of the year might be but without giving any numbers. And I have a feeling that when we get the next set of earnings, we’ll hear some numbers. And I think the stock is just gonna bounce up even further.

Rob Armstrong

And that’s, it’s very interesting that you pick Nvidia first, because I have before me my secret draft order list and I put Nvidia last. Not only did I put it last, I put it last for the exact same reasons that you put it first.



Ethan Wu

Hmm.



Rob Armstrong

We are at peak AI hype. The stock trades at 60 times earnings. As of a few days ago anyway, it had over almost 200 per cent price return for the year. This is a great stock that is at the absolute top of investor excitement.

Ethan Wu

Hmm.



Rob Armstrong

So they only need to step on a very small banana peel to fall directly on their face.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And given this is a second-half bet, decent chance of a reversal, you might have to think.

Elaine Moore

No way.

Ethan Wu and Rob Armstrong

No way. (Laughter)

Elaine Moore

No way.

Rob Armstrong

I mean, I should say that I say this as a person who got into finance working as a, for a value investment shop and looking for stocks that are cheap and underappreciated. So it’s partly, you see my bias is talking here. And for the last 10 years, having a value orientation has worked exactly zero times . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

. . . for me. (Laughter) So history is on Elaine’s.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Elaine, you might be in good shape.

Elaine Moore

I agree that we’re in the midst of AI hype. What I don’t agree with is the idea that that’s peaked. There are so many companies that are still trying to figure out their AI strategy. Well, they all want is compute power. They don’t really understand how they’re going to price or what kind of AI services they’re going to use or sell. But what they all want is the ability to have some kind of AI that they can tell investors that they are including in their company. And if you want that, then you have to have Nvidia’s services. And because it’s the only one that has the chips that will do this, there is no competition right now. I agree with you on the valuation and if you look for a cheap stock, of course, Nvidia is not that. But I think if we’re just talking about the second half of this year, Nvidia is just gonna keep on going up. What stands in its way? What is the banana peel that could come along?

Rob Armstrong

That’s the thing about banana peels (Laughter) — you don’t see them.

Ethan Wu

You don’t see them coming.

Rob Armstrong

You don’t see them until you step on them.

Ethan Wu

Okay. Rob, Elaine has done you a great favour of taking your bottom pick off the table.

Rob Armstrong

Off the table.

Ethan Wu

What’s your first pick?

Rob Armstrong

I’m taking Microsoft and I’ll tell you why. Now, this pick would have been very easy to make before yesterday’s inflation numbers. Because I was pretty much in the recession camp, for, you know, that the economy would slow a lot towards the end of the year. And I was thinking, you’re gonna want Microsoft because it has business customers. In a slowdown, the business customer will keep buying Microsoft’s stuff. Also, reasonable valuation expectations are not very high. Earnings growth for this year is expected to come in like mid-single digits. It hasn’t run up as much as some of these. It’s up 40 per cent this year, which is a lot less than some of the others. I just have this feeling that solid-old Microsoft in a group of stocks that has had a great first half of the year with the possibility of some choppy weather coming in the second half of the year, Microsoft might come out ahead. I don’t, I’m not terribly optimistic about these stocks in general for the second half of the year. So like, if they’re all do-do, so-so, I think Microsoft will do the best . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

. . . so-so.

Ethan Wu

Yeah and no, we’ve seen this cloud computing business be kind of the source of resiliency as other tech companies are struggling.

Rob Armstrong

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

All right. That’s round one. Elaine’s chosen Nvidia and Rob’s chosen Microsoft. Elaine, round two, five left. What’s your next pick?

Rob Armstrong

She’s taking Tesla now.

Elaine Moore

No (Rob grunts) I’m gonna (Laughter) I’m gonna take Apple. And it is very much not because of the mad expensive $3,500 mixed-reality headsets that they announced, but then they’re not even gonna start selling until next year. What matters for Apple is that it is still the leader in the smartphone market. Smartphone market hasn’t been amazing, but because Apple is still very much the king of that market and it keeps on selling these high-margin services, the company is throwing off so much cash it can afford to experiment. Free cash flow five times (the) size of Meta’s, while Meta is just draining its budget into the metaverse. Apple has so much more, had a $166bn of cash marketable securities. Keep saying it’s gonna keep handing it out. If you were looking at value stocks, it’s not the best. It’s not some kind of hidden gem, but I think that it’s solid.

Ethan Wu

But Elaine, are we at peak smartphone saturation?

Elaine Moore

We keep on thinking we’re at peak smartphone saturation. Didn’t we think that about three or four years ago?

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

For me, it was 10 years ago. For me.

Elaine Moore

Yeah. Someone comes out with an incredibly expensive new version or a version that’s half the price and has half the power and everybody buys it. Also, if you keep on producing phones that smash (Ethan laughs) and keep running slow after a year, then I guess there is no such thing as saturation.

Rob Armstrong

I shudder to agree, but I agree. (Elaine laughs) This was my second pick.

Elaine Moore

Grudging consent, it’s my favourite.

Rob Armstrong

I know. I think, first of all, Apple’s an amazing company for a million reasons that I can talk about. I don’t think the stock is terribly expensive relative to the other ones. And I also like it because it is not only the smartphone leader, it is the high-end smartphone leader. And if there is anything we’ve learned over the last couple of years, the high-end is been a sweet spot for the market. Marketing to the richer end of the economy has just plain worked. Expectations for this year are low too

Elaine Moore

They’re great. Yeah

Rob Armstrong

People think they’re gonna have a meh year hard time lapping the excellent year they had last year. A lot of room for this company to surprise to the upside. Maybe I should have taken Apple first.

Ethan Wu

Hmm.

Elaine Moore

(Laughter) Thing is, if there’s no growth anywhere, then it doesn’t matter so much that smartphone sales aren’t rocketing because the comparison against other tech stocks is not about growth, it’s about profitability and it’s about how much cash you’re sitting on.

Ethan Wu

Rob, what’s your next pick? We’re in the meaty middle.

Rob Armstrong

The meaty middle and the hard part of the draft. I am stuck between two names here and I really I honestly don’t know which way to go, but because I picked steady Microsoft as the first pick, a pick designed to help in a weakening economic environment. I’m gonna take Amazon next.

Ethan Wu

Hmm.

Rob Armstrong

Now, this goes against my, you know, value investors in general hate Amazon, but what I like about Amazon is that the stock hasn’t gone up very much over five years. It’s gone up a lot this year, but it’s been parked where it is. If the consumer is strong for the rest of the year. They just reported they had like their first day of Prime Day was the biggest sales day ever.



Ethan Wu

(Overlapping talk) Yeah, biggest day ever. Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

So the concern with the stock, why it’s been parked for a couple of years now is because people feel like the retail business is not that strong. Maybe it surprises to the upside. AWS continues to be a great business and maybe the fact that the stock has gone nowhere in five years lights a fire under the management. Maybe they start turning the profit dial . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

. . . a little bit, which is something that they’ve always had the ability to do. Earn more money than they earn, but they’ve always put the money back into the business instead. Maybe they start shifting that mix to get the stock moving.

Ethan Wu

Amazon second pick for you is surprising to me. I thought this was gonna be one of the underdogs coming into this draft.

Elaine Moore

It should be.

Rob Armstrong

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Elaine Moore

Rob, they spent $7bn on shows for their streaming service.

Ethan Wu

Yes. And they were all great.

Elaine Moore

Insane.

Ethan Wu

And they were all . . . I watched all of them.

Elaine Moore

A terrible Lord of the Rings programme.

Rob Armstrong

(Laughter) Yeah, the streaming business — it’s a problem. The structure of the streaming business is the reason Netflix isn’t one of the . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Elaine Moore

Yeah, seven.

Rob Armstrong

Big tech stocks anymore, right? And you have put your finger on the hardest bit. And that is evidence of what I talked about: their incredible appetite for investment over time. Investors seem finally to have become a bit wary about that. They ate it up . . .

Elaine Moore

Yeah.

Rob Armstrong

. . . for 20 years, and now they’re kinda looking at this thing and saying it’s not the world of 2005 anymore.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. All right, that was round two. Elaine’s chosen Apple and Rob’s chosen Amazon. Elaine, what do you got for round three? We’ve got Meta, Tesla and Google left.

Elaine Moore

I wouldn’t touch Meta.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) They’ve got Threads. Come on now.

Elaine Moore

(Laughter) I did quite love Threads. But they’ve done so much cost-cutting; there’s only so far they can go. So I think that’s kind of it for Meta. I’ll go Alphabet.

Ethan Wu

Hmm.

Elaine Moore

Which is a weird one in a way because it’s investing a lot in AI, and yet AI could kind of eliminate their central search business. But Microsoft Bing hasn’t taken over from Google search. I don’t know anybody that goes straight to Bing when they’re looking something up online. Valuation multiples are fairly low. There’s really low debt-to-equity ratio. The digital advertising market seems to be doing a lot better, was definitely doing a lot better in the last quarter than it was towards the end of last year. It’s not my favourite of all the tech stocks, but it would be definitely my pick over Tesla and Meta.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Elaine, am I right to detect a tension in kinda your Nvidia pick and your Alphabet pick? You’re betting that AI hype’s not over; it’s going up, up and to the right, but . . .

Elaine Moore

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

It’s not going to cannibalise Alphabet’s core business.

Elaine Moore

I mean, Alphabet is kind of trying to cannibalise its own business; that’s quite strange. I guess my feeling about AI is that you . . . it’s the classic you want to back the stock that’s selling the tools.

Ethan Wu

Hmm.

Elaine Moore

So it doesn’t really matter what happens to AI next year or whether this all turns out to have been overhyped. If there’s investment going on right now, you want to be backing the company that’s selling the compute power — and that’s Nvidia.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, yeah. So Elaine’s picked Nvidia, Apple and Alphabet. Rob has Microsoft, Amazon and he is now going to settle the cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk by picking Meta or Tesla.

Rob Armstrong

I’m taking Meta. And I’m taking Meta because I’m not taking Tesla.

Ethan Wu

Okay. (Laughter)

Rob Armstrong

As a value guy, I can’t touch a stock that is up 123 per cent this year, even while estimates of its earnings this year have fallen. So all the work of getting that stock up and more has been done by its valuation, not by its performance. I hear the cars are great. I think Tesla might win the . . . What are they . . . Is it ultimate fighting they’re doing? Are they doing jujitsu? (Overlapping voices)

Elaine Moore

Haven’t you seen the pictures of Mark Zuckerberg and his MMA trainers?

Rob Armstrong

He’s like all skinny, like the big . . .

Elaine Moore

He’s ripped now.

Ethan Wu

The Zuck? No, Zuck’s ripped. Have you seen it?

Elaine Moore

Mark’s ripped.

Rob Armstrong

No, no, no, no. I’m saying Zuck . . . Like, the person who is physically larger just wins. (Ethan and Elaine laugh) Right? And my impression is that whatever the appearance of their body, Musk is bigger.

Ethan Wu

Have you seen Musk? Not Musk.

Rob Armstrong

No, no.

Ethan Wu

Have you seen Zuck shirtless recently? Yeah. It’s impressive. I don’t know.

Rob Armstrong

Beach muscles don’t win fights. (Ethan and Elaine laugh) That is what I’m saying.

Ethan Wu

Elon did promise to sit on Zuck.

Rob Armstrong

In a fight between two people who are not fighters, just pick the bigger one. (Ethan laughs) That’s the rule.

Ethan Wu

But for the stock? Not necessarily.

Rob Armstrong

Now, Meta has had an incredible run, and a lot of that is to do with them saying we won’t be quite as stupid as we were before.

Ethan Wu

Mm-hmm.

Rob Armstrong

That’s put the stock up 150 per cent or something this year. They downplayed the stupid metaverse and they have, you know, promised to focus on efficiency, as you referred to earlier, Elaine. I think your concern is exactly right. Where do they go from here? It seems like all the good stuff they can do is now priced in the stock. However, it’s trading at a kind of market multiple. It costs you the same thing as the S&P 500. It’s a very profitable company. I think, you know, they’re okay sixth pick out of seven.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Elaine Moore

But how do you downplay the metaverse when you’ve called your company Meta and you’ve spent $37bn minimum on it? You have to keep spending on it. You have to keep pushing forward unless you change your name back to Facebook.

Rob Armstrong

The fact is Facebook is sitting there with 17 kajillion users worldwide looking at its products. It has Instagram. And the fact that the founder lives in a complete fantasy world probably doesn’t matter all that much.

Ethan Wu

Elaine, do you have a higher estimation of Tesla?

Elaine Moore

Than Meta? Yes. (Ethan and Rob laugh) That’s not saying much, is it?

Ethan Wu

Say more, say more.

Rob Armstrong

(Laughter)

Elaine Moore

Well, the cars are good, the charging network is expanding. That’s going very well. That means a potentially another big source of revenue if it’s opened out globally and lots of other car companies use the charging stations and give money to Tesla. Model Y sales are going quite well. But there are so many red flags. The big price cuts they’ve been using to lift sales that are just dragging on operating margins. And the idea that you’re betting on people’s willingness to buy big, expensive cars and if there is any kind of uncertainty about the economy, that will go badly wrong. Where’s the Cybertruck? I don’t know. Self-drive modes, autonomous driving, that’s . . .

Ethan Wu

Was that the one where the windows broke during the stage demonstration?

Elaine Moore

Yes, yes. That’s the one. It looks cool.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Elaine Moore

But it’s nowhere.

Ethan Wu

All right. Thank you both for these picks. Elaine has Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet. Robb has Microsoft, Amazon, Meta. And nobody picked Tesla. You people have been short Tesla a long time and the stock’s proven a lot of doubters wrong. But maybe this time is different. We’ll have to check back at the end of the year and see how our drafts did.

Rob Armstrong

I feel terrible about my picks now. I’d like to take it all back. (Laughter)

Elaine Moore

I feel great about mine. I’m looking forward to going back and talking about them.

Ethan Wu

If Tesla is the best-performing stock out of all of these, I think . . .

Elaine Moore

Then we both lose.

Rob Armstrong

Yeah, we will eat an actual crow on the podcast. (Ethan and Elaine laugh) I don’t know where you get a crow, but I assume you can order one from Amazon.

Ethan Wu

It’s just the both of you crying while hacking away a crow. (Laughter)

[MUSIC PLAYING]

All right. We’ll be back in a minute to talk about the stakes of our bet.

Welcome back. This is normally the part of the show where we do a long and a short. But instead, for this special episode of Unhedged, we’re discussing what the shame and the glory is going to be for the winner and the loser of this bet. Rob suggested eating a crow live on the podcast.

Elaine Moore

I don’t wanna do that.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter)

Rob Armstrong

We only have to do that if Tesla is the best performer. The unpicked . . .

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Rob Armstrong

. . . member of the magnificent seven is the best performer of the bunch.

Ethan Wu

We do this annual stock-picking contest on the Unhedged newsletter. And you know, we write either a mea culpa or a hey, we got it right, piece every year. Maybe we can do something like that.

Rob Armstrong

I’m always happy to write a mea culpa. Mea culpa is my strength.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) Your bread and butter.

Rob Armstrong

I mean, should we put , should we bet on it, Elaine?

Elaine Moore

Sure.

Rob Armstrong

Dinner? A beer?

Elaine Moore

I say beer. Or, well, yeah, a green juice?

Rob Armstrong

A green . . . (Laughter) Yes, no.

Ethan Wu

Iced coffee.

Rob Armstrong

I hereby bet you the alcoholic beverage of your choice that my picks will prevail.

Ethan Wu

She’s gonna take you to one of the martini places you reviewed a couple months back.

Rob Armstrong

I know. It’s gonna be like . . .

Ethan Wu

A $50 martini.

Elaine Moore

I don’t know why I didn’t say yes to dinner and choose the most expensive place I can think of, because my bets are definitely going to do better than yours. But I’ll take an expensive drink.

Rob Armstrong

Okay. One expensive drink at the winner’s choice of venue.

Elaine Moore

Perfect.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Ethan Wu

Rob, Elaine, we’ll see you both back here in January. One person will be hanging their head in shame and one person will be pounding their chest in glory.

Elaine Moore

Looking forward to it.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) All right. Listeners, we’ll catch you next week for another episode of Unhedged. See you then.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Brian Urstadt. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein. We had additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie, John Schnaars, Eric Sandler and Jess Truglia. FT Premium subscribers can get the Unhedged newsletter for free and a 90-day free trial is available to everyone else. Just go to FT.com/unhedgedoffer. I’m Ethan Wu. Thanks for listening.