The Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee this weekend. To mark 70 years since she took to the throne, we look back on how the country has changed politically, economically and societally since 1952.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles and Sarah O'Connor.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Singsworth.

Audio: Movietone News

