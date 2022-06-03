Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee this weekend. To mark 70 years since she took to the throne, we look back on how the country has changed politically, economically and societally since 1952. 

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles and Sarah O'Connor.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Singsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: Movietone News


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast