Books to read now: the week’s fiction picks
Our selection of the best fiction titles reviewed this month from authors including Ayobami Adebayo, Francesca Segal and Arifa Akbar
This tale of a Nigerian couple under familial pressure to conceive is a subtle and unsentimental triumph
The quiet island life of a Norwegian family is evoked in sparse, sublime prose
The gap between the sexes seems unbridgeable in this beguiling collection of short stories
A well-observed story of the tug of loyalty between two families fusing together
An artful French whodunnit about the search for a missing philosophical document
A modern, multicultural reworking of Leda and the Swan is an ardent study of loss