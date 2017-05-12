Books to read now: the week’s fiction picks

Our selection of the best fiction titles reviewed this month

Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo — obvious child

This tale of a Nigerian couple under familial pressure to conceive is a subtle and unsentimental triumph

Short review: The Unseen by Roy Jacobsen

The quiet island life of a Norwegian family is evoked in sparse, sublime prose

Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami — island life

The gap between the sexes seems unbridgeable in this beguiling collection of short stories

The Awkward Age by Francesca Segal — tangled lives

A well-observed story of the tug of loyalty between two families fusing together

The 7th Function of Language by Laurent Binet — the reality effect

An artful French whodunnit about the search for a missing philosophical document

Strange Heart Beating by Eli Goldstone — the intimacy myth

A modern, multicultural reworking of Leda and the Swan is an ardent study of loss