FTX trading arm sues Grayscale
FTX affiliate Alameda has sued crypto investment company Grayscale and its owner over the structure of their large bitcoin and ethereum trusts, Chinese companies are flocking to Switzerland to raise capital, and incoming Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda has hinted that ‘yield curve control’ is unlikely to survive in its existing form once he takes the helm.
Mentioned in this podcast:
FTX’s trading affiliate Alameda sues Grayscale over crypto investments
Chinese companies choose Switzerland over US and UK to raise money overseas
Ditching bond yield cap will be tricky task for new Bank of Japan governor
