Geography class: La Niña expected to intensify global rain and drought after second consecutive year
Specification:
Earth Life Support Systems
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
La Niña expected to intensify global rain and drought after second consecutive year
Explain the processes involved during a La Niña
Outline the effects of a La Niña on Australia, the US and South America
With reference to the temperature and precipitation anomaly maps of the US from previous second year La Niña events, analyse patterns of precipitation in relation to the long term average
With reference to the same maps, to what extent is there a relationship between precipitation and temperature across the US during second year La Niña events?
Examine whether the drought in Afghanistan and floods in New South Wales, Australia are the result of La Niña
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
