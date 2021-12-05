Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Earth Life Support Systems

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

La Niña expected to intensify global rain and drought after second consecutive year

  • Explain the processes involved during a La Niña

  • Outline the effects of a La Niña on Australia, the US and South America

  • With reference to the temperature and precipitation anomaly maps of the US from previous second year La Niña events, analyse patterns of precipitation in relation to the long term average

  • With reference to the same maps, to what extent is there a relationship between precipitation and temperature across the US during second year La Niña events?

  • Examine whether the drought in Afghanistan and floods in New South Wales, Australia are the result of La Niña

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

