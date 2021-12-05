This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Earth Life Support Systems

La Niña expected to intensify global rain and drought after second consecutive year

Explain the processes involved during a La Niña

Outline the effects of a La Niña on Australia, the US and South America

With reference to the temperature and precipitation anomaly maps of the US from previous second year La Niña events, analyse patterns of precipitation in relation to the long term average

With reference to the same maps, to what extent is there a relationship between precipitation and temperature across the US during second year La Niña events?

Examine whether the drought in Afghanistan and floods in New South Wales, Australia are the result of La Niña

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun