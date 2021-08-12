As climate change accelerates, scientists look at ways to reverse environmental damage

Gideon Rachman talks to Professor Sir David King about the string of environmental disasters across the globe this summer. With the IPCC report this week confirming that climate change is accelerating, Sir King says that it is no longer enough to aim for net zero emissions, we must use technology to repair damage to the polar ice caps.









