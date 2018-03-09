FT Best of Photographic exhibitions Check out shows from Andreas Gursky, Garry Winogrand, Lorna Simpson, plus many more Photographer Mark Power documents the collapse of the American dream For five years, the British photographer has travelled through a country that is falling into ruin and falling back in time Friday, 2 March, 2018 Andreas Gursky: ‘The perfect image is not something that can be taught’ The artist behind the world’s most expensive photograph gives a rare interview to Liz Jobey ahead of a retrospective at London’s Hayward Gallery Friday, 12 January, 2018 Geoff Dyer on the influential US photographer Garry Winogrand The acclaimed writer explores the photographer’s vast archive Friday, 16 February, 2018 Acclaimed artist Lorna Simpson on courage, race and gender ‘How we think of ourselves as humans becomes broader and broader every generation’ Friday, 23 February, 2018 A rummage through the V&A’s new photography collection The FT has a first look at some of the 400,000 prints, negatives and cameras from the Royal Photographic Society now being installed in London Friday, 26 January, 2018 Commentator in close-up: David Goldblatt at the Pompidou The photographer’s vivid work, on display in a new retrospective, captures South Africa during and after apartheid Friday, 23 February, 2018 More from this Series Morgan Library’s Peter Hujar retrospective: the way of all flesh Mortality looms in the portraiture of the photographer, now given a suitably muted display in New York Friday, 9 February, 2018 Liza Ryan: ‘Antarctica was my teacher’ The artist had an epiphany on a trip to the frozen continent; the results are on show in Los Angeles Thursday, 18 January, 2018 Stephen Shore: banality, sprawl and decay The photographer’s work, on show in New York, provides a bleak, funny vision of the US Tuesday, 9 January, 2018 Adama Jalloh: ‘My identity is embedded in my photographs’ The London photographer celebrates the joy and intimacy of her local community Friday, 5 January, 2018 Unwired: humanity’s phone addiction inspired Jacqueline Hassink’s photographs ‘Mental silence released something in me that had been numbed by the digital world’ Friday, 19 January, 2018