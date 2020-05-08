Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Uber reported stronger than expected first-quarter revenues on Thursday thanks to a surge in food delivery; India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has sold a stake in his digital services group Reliance Jio for a third time in three weeks. Plus, we will look at what to expect from the US jobs report for April. Then, without runways or retail, how is the fashion industry faring under lockdown? The FT’s fashion editor, Lauren Indvik, will explain.





