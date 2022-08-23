Ben & Jerry’s lost a legal dispute with its parent company over sales in Israel and investors are sceptical about this summer’s equities rally. Plus, the FT’s Madison Darbyshire talks about how a 20-year-old American college student made $110mn betting on a meme stock.

Mentioned in this podcast:

How a 20-year-old student made $110mn riding the meme stock wave

Investors fret over durability of summer rally in US markets

Ben & Jerry’s loses attempt to block ice cream sales in West Bank

