The Met vs Sue Gray on ‘partygate’
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Payne's Politics news every morning.
It’s been another turbulent week in the Partygate scandal. But Boris Johnson insisted that he would not censor or impede the investigation into lockdown parties
The official investigation into lockdown Downing Street gatherings was due to be concluded this week, but a criminal probe by the police has thrown Whitehall’s Sue Gray off course. When will the inquiry be released? Plus, we discuss the UK’s involvement in the worsening situation in Ukraine and what it says about post-Brexit foreign policy.
Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shirmsley, Laura Hughes and Gideon Rachman.
Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.
Audio: Sky News
-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk
-Follow @Seb Payne
-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published