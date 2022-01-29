The official investigation into lockdown Downing Street gatherings was due to be concluded this week, but a criminal probe by the police has thrown Whitehall’s Sue Gray off course. When will the inquiry be released? Plus, we discuss the UK’s involvement in the worsening situation in Ukraine and what it says about post-Brexit foreign policy.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shirmsley, Laura Hughes and Gideon Rachman.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News

