SAP boosted by UK software sales after Brexit vote

SAP, the world’s largest business software company by revenue, said the UK was the fastest-growing sales region in Europe last quarter as British companies ramped up investments in software in the wake of the Brexit vote to leave the EU.

Third-quarter earnings at SAP were given a boost as British companies sought to cut costs in the face of political and economic uncertainty. Revenues rose by a double-digit percentage, compared to a 7 per cent average in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

SAP is often a beneficiary of struggling industries as management teams seek to cut costs of procurement, automate procedures and improve backroom efficiencies. Late last year, for instance, when oil and gas companies were wrestling with a collapse in the price of commodities, SAP recorded its best quarter of revenue from the sector.

“When you think about the UK, like everybody else the only way to grow and the only way to change the way work is done is to digitise your business,” Bill McDermott, chief executive of SAP, told the Financial Times.

“And I’m very confident a lot of businesses in the UK right now are saying, ‘I’ve got to digitise to get ready for anything’.”

The sales growth in the UK helped SAP to post an 8 per cent gain in global revenue to €5.4bn. The result was modestly ahead of forecasts at €5.3bn, but with “a robust pipeline” SAP was confident of raising its full-year outlook, said Luka Mucic, chief financial officer.

SAP said operating profit in the third quarter rose 1 per cent, which was a result Mr McDermott called “exceptional” given that the same quarter in 2015 had already seen a jump of 15 per cent.

SAP now expects to show 6.5 to 8.5 per cent growth in operating profit this year, at constant currencies, to €6.5bn to €6.7bn, versus previous guidance of 6 to 8 per cent growth.

Central to SAP’s growth is its cloud business software for finance, logistics and inventory management. Cloud sales sacrifice big upfront revenues, but offer a more predictable rental income.

In the third quarter, cloud subscriptions and support revenue rose 28 per cent from to €769m. New cloud bookings were up 24 per cent to €265m. “Every part of our cloud story is accelerating,” Mr McDermott said.

Analysts at UBS noted some concerns about falling margins, but said volume growth outweighed these worries. SAP shares were up 2.6 per cent in Frankfurt trading, pushing their year-to-date gain to 10.5 per cent.