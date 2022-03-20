Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

  • Carbon and water cycle

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

The rise of ‘extreme weather attribution’

  • Explain what extreme weather attribution is

  • How do scientists diagnose whether or not an event is due to climate change

  • Examine how climate change is expected to have a significant impact on infrastructure and international security

  • With reference to the map, explain why this is an effective method of data presentation for showing the spread of a fire

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

