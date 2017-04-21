North Korea’s Day of the Sun, UK election and Trump’s Easter bunny — in pictures

Saturday, April 15 North Korean band members gather ahead of a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of late founding leader Kim Il Sung

© Amir Cohen/Reuters

Saturday, April 15 Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers during the Holy Fire ceremony in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City

© Reuters

Saturday, April 15 The head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is raised at a construction site in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, China

© Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty

Saturday, April 15 Sudanese people dance at the Um Bager market near the Dinder national reserve, a protected region 480km from the capital Khartoum, in Sudan’s southern Sennar state

© How Hwee Young/EPA

Sunday, April 16 North Koreans celebrate “Day of the Sun” at the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang, North Korea, in commemoration of the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung

© Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Sunday, April 16 Participants dress as Jesus and Mary for the Christathon pub crawl in London, during which they visit pubs on Easter Sunday while donating collections from those involved to the charity Save the Children

© BulentKilic/AFP/Getty

Monday, April 17 Voters who campaigned for No against Recep Tayyip Erdogan gaining more powers gather in the Kadikoy district in Istanbul following a nationwide referendum to determine Turkey’s political system

© Win McNamee/Getty

Monday, April 17 US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Monday, April 17 The Leicestershire village of Hallaton hosts the Hare Pie Scramble and Bottle Kicking, two events combined to form a British custom that dates back to the early 18th century

Theresa May announces she is seeking an election at Downing St on Tuesday © Andy Rain/EPA

Tuesday, April 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May announces a call for a snap general election on June 8, outside 10 Downing Street in London

© Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Tuesday, April 18 Girls bathe inside a drum in a field in New Delhi, India

© Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Tuesday, April 18 Emmanuel Macron visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his French presidential campaign

© Fernando Llano/AP

Wednesday, April 19 Opponents of President Nicolás Maduro flood the streets of Caracas in what was called the “mother of all marches” against the embattled socialist president

© Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty

Wednesday, April 19 A blue lobster at Océanopolis in Brest, France. Only one in 2m-3m lobsters is blue in colour. This is because of a genetic anomaly that develops an excess of crustacyanin

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Wednesday, April 19 Models struggle against strong winds before the rehearsal of Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior’s new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan

© Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Thursday, 20 April The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft, carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the US and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia, blasts off to the International Space Station from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

© Adi Weda/AFP/Getty

Thursday, April 20 US vice-president Mike Pence, centre, accompanied by high priest Nasaruddin Umar, left, visits the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia

© Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Thursday, April 20 Wine grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire-pot that he uses to protect vines against freezing temperatures at his vineyard in Adlikon, Switzerland

© Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty

Thursday, April 20 A US pilot in a F-16 jet fighter prepares for the “Max Thunder” South Korea-US military joint air exercise at a US air base in the southwestern port city of Gunsan

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Thursday, April 20 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign event in Church House, London

© Franck Fife/AFP/Getty

Thursday, April 20 People raise their arms as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs-Élysées after a policeman was killed and two others wounded in a shooting incident in Paris

© Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty

Friday, April 21 A bus carrying Syrian civilians and pro-government fighters from the government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya waits at the rebel-held transit point of Rashidin, outside Syria’s second city of Aleppo