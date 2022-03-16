It was to be the start of the spring sowing season in one of Ukraine’s most fertile agricultural regions. Then the Russians came.

Arriving at a big farm near the southern town of Kherson last week, the soldiers took everything they could, siphoning fuel from tractor tanks, extracting 30 batteries and swiping three diesel generators. Then they commandeered the farmer’s jeep and two trucks and drove them away.

“He was about to start work on his fields — and now he’s immobilised,” said Serhiy Rybalko, a local councillor who has been in close contact with the farmer ever since the Russian raid.

An attack on a nearby village was far worse. There, troops opened fire from machine guns on a fleet of brand new combine harvesters and crop sprayers. “It was sheer barbarism,” said Rybalko.

Rybalko and his friends are experiencing Russia’s occupation of southern Ukraine at first-hand. For many of them, it has caused enormous disruption as equipment is stolen, roads are blocked and supply chains break down. Dairy farmers are being forced to pour away milk because heavy fighting has shuttered the local milk-processing plants.

For others, the threat is nothing less than existential. Last week, Russian soldiers were filmed leading away Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, a city about 230km east of Kherson that is also under Russian occupation: he has not been heard of since.

Officials say that his only offence was to refuse to collaborate with the Russian military and that he is now being held on suspicion of “terrorism”. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky described his abduction as a “crime against democracy”.

On Saturday, hundreds of locals gathered in front of the Russian military’s headquarters in Melitopol to demand Fedorov’s release. Around the same time, news emerged that another mayor, Yevhen Matveyev, from Dniprorudne further north on the Dnieper river, had also been taken into custody.

“Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine has slowed in recent days and, though his forces have besieged the southeastern port of Mariupol and subjected urban centres like Kharkiv in the north-east to remorseless shelling, they have still to capture a single large city.

But in the south the Russian campaign has been more successful. In the early days of the invasion, Russian troops fanned out northwards from Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, and occupied a string of towns stretching from Kherson on the Black Sea to Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov.

Russian troops stand in the distance as Ukrainian civilians stage a protest in Kherson © Social Media Video/Reuters Protesters take to the streets in Kherson as , Russian troops watch from a distance © Social Media Video/Reuters

Some of Putin’s war-planners thought the Russian troops would be welcomed as liberators in this part of Ukraine, whose large numbers of Russian speakers have a strong cultural affinity for Mother Russia.

They have had a rude awakening. Ever since the invasion began, towns like Kherson have been rocked by pro-Ukrainian demonstrations. Thousands wave Ukrainian flags, sing the national anthem and fling curses at Russian soldiers, some of whom respond by firing above the crowd.

Last weekend, the object of the protesters’ wrath was a Russian plan to declare a “Kherson People’s Republic”, along the lines of the pro-Russian breakaway statelets of Donetsk and Luhansk formed in eastern Ukraine in 2014. A hastily convened meeting of Kherson regional council blocked the proposal.

“We voted against and insisted that Kherson is Ukraine,” the city’s mayor, Ihor Kolykhaiev, told the Financial Times by phone. “We will all continue to work within the framework of Ukrainian law.”

Kolykhaiev himself sparked controversy by agreeing to work under the Russian occupiers. Others have refused to do so, among them Oleksandr Tulupov, mayor of Henichesk, who resigned last week along with his entire executive team.

Still others have fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory. “I’m still doing my job, but at a distance,” Vadym Gayev, mayor of Novopskov, told the FT. “I still have the town stamp, so I’m the only one who can sign all financial documents.”

On Saturday, hundreds of locals gathered in front of the Russian military’s headquarters in Melitopol to demand the release of the mayor, Ivan Fedorov © Deputy Head for President’s Office/Handout/Reuters

In practice, most towns continue to be run as they were before the invasion. The Russians take little interest in the operation of hospitals and schools, preferring to outsource that to locals.

But they have been much more thorough in their approach to the media, switching off Ukrainian TV in the areas they control and replacing it with Russian state TV channels.

They have also gone after critical journalists. Lyudmila Denisova, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, accused the Russians of “imposing a regime of terror and censorship” in the occupied territories. In Berdyansk, Russian forces were “harassing and intimidating journalists” by threatening their families, she wrote on Facebook.

Locals said Russian forces had arrested a journalist, Oleg Baturin, in the town of Kakhovka on Saturday. Baturin, who worked for the newspaper Noviy Den, “wrote material about the Russians, the occupiers, in the district”, said Ivan Antypenko, a reporter from Kherson who fled the city but is in contact with residents. Another journalist, Sergiy Tsihip, also vanished on Saturday from nearby Nova Kakhovka.

With pro-Ukrainian journalists sidelined or locked up, local TV is churning out Kremlin propaganda. Russian troops have brought humanitarian aid into towns like Kherson and Berdyansk, and Russian TV crews have been on hand to film it being handed out.

Serhiy Kolyada, an artist from Kyiv whose mother lives in Berdyansk, said she told him local TV news programmes were now full of reports about Russian aid convoys. “People take the aid and say on camera how grateful they are, how happy they are to be Russians, part of Russia,” he said.

Kolykhaiev, the mayor of Kherson, said citizens were initially reluctant to accept the aid but have been driven to it by desperation. Because no goods can get into the city from Ukrainian-controlled territory, he said, “chemists are running out of medicine, petrol stations have no fuel and food stocks are running low”.

The shortages are driving the people of Kherson and its environs into a state of anxious limbo, he added. “De jure we’re Ukraine, but de facto we’re completely cut off by Russian troops,” he said.