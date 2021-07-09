The UK’s advertising watchdog says it will clamp down on misleading marketing for crypto investments, and stock markets dropped on Thursday on rising concerns about prospects for the global economy. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, picks his top economics summer reads.
UK advertising watchdog to crack down on misleading crypto marketing
Markets enjoy blessed relief now the heavy storms have passed with Katie Martin, Markets Editor
Treasuries rally and stocks drop on rising economic concerns
Summer books of 2021: Economics with Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator
Japan bans spectators at Olympics events in and around Tokyo
