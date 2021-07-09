Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK’s advertising watchdog says it will clamp down on misleading marketing for crypto investments, and stock markets dropped on Thursday on rising concerns about prospects for the global economy. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, picks his top economics summer reads.





UK advertising watchdog to crack down on misleading crypto marketing

https://www.ft.com/content/19ad9810-402d-4529-89b5-732521829548?





Markets enjoy blessed relief now the heavy storms have passed with Katie Martin, Markets Editor

https://www.ft.com/content/80717968-7714-4ed8-b73b-029f9b1e9590





Treasuries rally and stocks drop on rising economic concerns

https://www.ft.com/content/e549f4b1-f2f8-4213-8f04-679f89286c31





Summer books of 2021: Economics with Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator

https://www.ft.com/content/239f31cb-57a3-43d3-ab3d-d18d068f4994





Japan bans spectators at Olympics events in and around Tokyo

https://www.ft.com/content/af205e68-51e3-4165-b211-d22f9c3c86c8





