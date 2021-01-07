Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The former British foreign secretary championed the UK to remain in the EU. As head of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband has seen the consequence of a lack of global leadership in helping the world’s vulnerable populations. In this episode, the FT’s Gideon Rachman talks to Mr Miliband about whether a “global Britain” after Brexit and a new US administration might bring a turn towards greater international cooperation.





Note: this interview was recorded before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building and interfered with the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

