Print this page

The former British foreign secretary championed the UK to remain in the EU. As head of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband has seen the consequence of a lack of global leadership in helping the world’s vulnerable populations. In this episode, the FT’s Gideon Rachman talks to Mr Miliband about whether a “global Britain” after Brexit and a new US administration might bring a turn towards greater international cooperation.


Review clips: BBC, IRC


Note: this interview was recorded before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building and interfered with the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast