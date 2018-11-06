Goldman Sachs has hired a former colleague of the head of the US justice department’s criminal division as it grapples with an investigation into its role in the 1MDB scandal.

The addition in recent months of Mark Filip, a former deputy attorney-general, to Goldman’s legal team has raised questions over whether the Department of Justice’s criminal division chief, Brian Benczkowski, will be forced to recuse himself from the probe into the bank’s work for the Malaysian investment fund.

Prosecutors last week announced charges against two former Goldman managing directors, one of whom pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder billions of dollars from 1MDB, dragging the investment bank deeper into a corruption scandal that has rocked the political establishment in Malaysia.

Mr Filip is a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis, Mr Benczkowski’s former law firm, and the two men have a longstanding and close relationship. When Mr Filip served in government as deputy attorney-general, Mr Benczkowski was his chief of staff.

Goldman is scheduled to meet later this month in Washington with DOJ prosecutors to argue that it should not face criminal charges in connection to the 1MDB affair. Mr Filip will be part of the Goldman legal team making its presentation.

Such a presentation is known colloquially as a “Filip Factors” presentation because of a 2008 memo that Mr Filip wrote when he was deputy attorney-general. The memo outlined the factors prosecutors should weigh when deciding whether to charge a corporation.

“We’ve brought in Mark Filip to supplement our legal team,” said a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs. The bank approached Mr Filip before last week’s charges against the former Goldman employees, said one person familiar with the situation.

Mr Benczkowski was nominated by President Donald Trump to head the criminal division in June 2017, but his confirmation was held up for more than a year as Democratic senators objected to his lack of prosecutorial experience and his work for Russia’s Alfa-Bank at Kirkland & Ellis.

During the confirmation process, he promised to recuse himself from any matters involving Alfa-Bank and said that, in any other cases where he felt he may have to recuse, he would consult with career ethics officials at the DOJ. He took up his post at the DOJ in July 2018 from Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner.

A Trump administration executive order bars executive branch officials from participating in matters for two years after their appointment if a party is represented by their former employer. Justice department ethics rules bar officials from such matters for one year.

The White House may issue a waiver to the order, while DOJ ethics officials can override the justice department’s bar “if the interest of the department outweighs the appearance of a conflict”.

Nicole Navas Oxman, a DOJ spokesperson, said: “The department cannot confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on recusals because to do so could confirm or deny the existence or details of a pending investigation.”

Mr Filip did not immediately return a request for comment.

The resolution of the DOJ’s criminal investigation into the 1MDB scandal will be a test of the Trump administration’s approach to corporate enforcement. In typical cases, career prosecutors make a recommendation to political appointees like Mr Benczkowski.

The 1MDB case, which spans several countries and involves a politically-connected Wall Street firm, is likely to be reviewed at the most senior levels of the justice department, including by the attorney-general, Jeff Sessions.

In the wake of the financial crisis, Goldman paid billions to settle civil claims. But the justice department did not bring or settle any criminal case against the bank.

The 1MDB scandal threatens to undo that record. The pressure on Goldman ratcheted up last week following the unsealing of charges against two former senior executives, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, who worked in south-east Asia for the bank.

Mr Leissner, who was arrested in June, according to court records, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to launder money and violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act .His lawyers did not respond to previous requests for comment. Mr Ng, who was arrested in Malaysia, has not entered a plea, and could not be reached for comment.

In Mr Leissner’s criminal information, he admitted acting “within the scope of his employment” at Goldman and “with the intent, at least in part, to benefit” the bank — two key elements prosecutors must prove in order to hold a company criminally liable for its employees’ actions, according to DOJ internal guidance.

The indictment against Mr Ng also pointed back to Goldman, alleging that the bank’s internal accounting controls “could be easily circumvented” and that its culture, particularly in south-east Asia, was at times focused more on securing deals than the “proper operation of its compliance functions”.

The government also referred to the conduct of a third Goldman employee, identified in Mr Leissner’s criminal information only as an Italian managing director.

Several sources at the firm said the person is Andrea Vella, who co-headed Goldman’s Asia-Pacific ex-Japan investment banking business until last month, when he became the unit’s chairman. Mr Vella was placed on leave when the charges were announced last week. Mr Vella has not responded to previous requests for comment.

Mr Filip’s 2008 memo required prosecutors to consider nine factors including a company’s past conduct, the pervasiveness of the wrongdoing, the effectiveness of its compliance program, and whether the prosecution of individuals adequately accounts for the wrongdoing.

Goldman is likely to point to details in the filings that allege Mr Leissner and Mr Ng lied to the bank’s compliance staff about the 1MDB deals, and the absence of claims that other executives at the bank knew of the alleged wrongdoing.