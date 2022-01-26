Episode 84
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Amex gives bullish outlook as customers ‘adapt’ to pandemic
Hedge fund short-sellers take aim at green energy stocks
Apple reclaims top smartphone spot in China
Jes Staley pressed JPMorgan to keep Jeffrey Epstein as client
Amazon abandons influence campaign designed to attract staff
