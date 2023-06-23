All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Australian prime minister ended the country’s involvement in the Vietnam war?

Which character’s name appears in the title of the first volume of Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu?

Which architect designed the classic red telephone box?

Which London Underground station has the same initials as Elvis Presley’s manager?

Gary Lightbody is the lead singer of which band?

What was Cary Grant’s real name?

Which five-letter word can mean unsubtle, lacking in detail or the lake-like expansion of a river?

What’s the surname of the fictional family based at Brookfield farm?

Which model and actress was born in Ladysmith, British Columbia on July 1 1967?