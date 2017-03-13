Gazprom reaches draft antitrust deal with EU

Gazprom has agreed a draft compromise with Brussels to end a probe into its alleged abuse of market power, bringing the Russian gas giant closer to resolving a long-running European antitrust case without incurring a fine.

The decision to pursue a settlement in the legally complex and politically charged case, one of Brussels’ largest antitrust investigations, could upset eastern European and Baltic countries that wanted a tough line against Gazprom.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, said she was seeking a “forward looking solution” to make the gas market more competitive rather than a fine for past behaviour. “We believe that Gazprom’s commitments will enable the free flow of gas in Central and eastern Europe at competitive prices,” she said.

The case started with dawn raids in 2011 and focused on the Russian company’s alleged anti-competitive behaviour in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia — markets with few alternatives to buying from Gazprom.

Should the commission accept the offer, Gazprom would escape financial penalties, an outcome that would upset Poland among other states. European relations with Poland are already strained by the re-election of Donald Tusk as Council president last week, despite Warsaw’s opposition, and by the commission’s decision to allow Russia more capacity on the Opal pipeline.

Mrs Vestager insisted that political considerations placed no part in her decision. “You have to keep the law enforcement clear of politics,” she said.

Gazprom is keen to resolve the issue quickly and quietly as it fights multiple fires in Brussels, stemming largely from eastern states’ objections that it has too much market influence.

Alexander Medvedev, deputy chairman of Gazprom’s management committee, said “commitments provided by Gazprom . . . demonstrate our willingness to address within the established procedure the relevant concerns of the European Commission related to the gas market issues”.

However PGNiG, the Polish state-run energy company, called Monday’s decision “highly insufficient”. The company has previously threatened to take the European Commission to court if it did not fine Gazprom.

“Our initial assessment shows that the commitments are insufficient to remove the negative impact of Gazprom competition breach in the CEE markets, including the Polish market,” PGNiG chief executive Piotr Woźniak told the Financial Times.

Mr Wozniak said PGNiG would “submit a detailed position providing minimum requirements to be imposed on Gazprom” over the course of the seven-week feedback window outlined by the commission.

Gazprom has offered specific remedies to each concern raised in Mrs Vestager’s investigation: restrictions on cross-border sales; unfair pricing; and making gas supplies contingent upon countries’ investing in infrastructure, a point that related to pipeline projects in Bulgaria and Poland.

To encourage cross-border sales of gas in the region, contract terms restricting the sale of gas across borders in Central and eastern Europe will be removed; interconnections between Bulgaria and Greece will be encouraged; and Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be able to take delivery of Russian gas in Bulgaria or the Baltic countries, enabling those countries to sell excess gas to neighbours.

To mitigate alleged “excessive gas pricing” in Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, the Russian company will link contracted gas prices to benchmarks at western European hubs. It will also allow customers more frequent and quicker price reviews.

If accepted the pledges become legally binding and Brussels could fine Gazprom up to 10 per cent of its global turnover if it breaks the promises. The commission highlighted this threat, pointing to its decision to fine Microsoft €561m in 2013 for breaching its commitments on its web browser.