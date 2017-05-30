Daily briefing: US rebound; Trump-Russia drip; post-Brexit haggling

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US showed signs it was leaving behind a soft start to 2017 as data revealed that consumer spending grew at its quickest pace of the year in April, suggesting the world’s biggest economy was shrugging off political turmoil and was again poised to lead a global recovery. The rebound comes as the world’s two other major developed economies, the eurozone and Japan, published data that also showed renewed signs of breaking out of post-crisis doldrums. (FT)

John McCain: China acts like a ‘bully’

The US senator slammed China’s role in the Asia-Pacific region, arguing that it is using its economic strength to coerce neighbours and making territorial claims in the South China Sea that are not backed up by international law. In a speech during a visit to Australia on Tuesday, Mr McCain suggested Canberra should join the US in taking part in freedom of navigation operations in the disputed South China Sea. (FT)

Brussels presses plan to bundle eurozone debt

The European Commission is pressing for sovereign debt from across the eurozone to be bundled into a new financial instrument and sold to investors as part of a proposal to strengthen the single currency area. (FT)



Nintendo v Apple

The tech giants are battling over parts as demand for Nintendo’s new Switch gaming console rises and the industry faces a capacity shortage for components. (WSJ)

Amazon is doing grand The ecommerce giant ascending to the $1,000-a-share level on Tuesday morning trading in New York highlights how technology stocks have electrified this year’s US stock market rally, overtaking the so-called Trump trade. (FT)

Goldman’s Venezuela bond deal under fire

The Wall Street bank is being accused of profiting off of the suffering of Venezuelans amid a violent crackdown by the Maduro government after buying $2.8bn in bonds that the opposition has decried as a lifeline to the embattled administration. (FT)



Japanese female imperial boost

A draft resolution by the ruling and opposition parties considers allowing women to retain their imperial status if they marry a commoner, at a time of dwindling numbers in the family. (NAR)

An iPhone alternative from an Android founder

Andy Rubin, creator of Google’s Android platform, has launched a gadget company called Essential, with a “modular” mobile handset priced at $699 designed to challenge the iPhone and a smart-home device to rival Amazon’s Echo. (FT)

More developed economy data

Strong unemployment data and PMI from the eurozone is expected to confirm a cyclical recovery that seems to be going from strength to strength, while UK consumer data should give investors an idea of how the cheaper pound is affecting UK consumers. (FT)

After Brexit: Let the haggling begin

FT research reveals that at least 759 agreements with 168 countries must be renegotiated just for the UK to maintain the status quo post-Brexit. There’s a long road ahead. (FT)

Donald Trump and the surrendering of US leadership

Martin Wolf on how the new US president seems to have very little interest in preserving the postwar order: “Mr Trump has revolutionised our ideas of what the US stands for. We live in the world the US made. Now it is unmaking it. We cannot ignore that grim reality.” Here’s Gideon Rachman with a companion piece on how Mr Trump’s abdication is no excuse for German chancellor Angela Merkel to lament the end of the Western alliance: “It is a mistake to allow four months of the Trump presidency to throw into doubt a Transatlantic alliance that has kept the peace in Europe for 70 years”. (FT)

The rise and fall of Toronto’s classiest conman

Meet James Regan, who swindled his way through the city’s monied classes – but does he believe his own tall tales? (The Walrus)

Trump’s secret habit

At around 10.30 most mornings, Mr Trump sits down for his classified intelligence briefing. He demands brevity from his briefers — fewer words, more pictures — and always has a Diet Coke to hand. (WaPo)

Sharing with Chinese characteristics

The sharing economy trend has taken root in China with everything from basketballs to umbrellas on offer, but its adoption in the country has taken a mercantile twist with venture capital rather than citizens taking the spoils. (FT)

Death of a dictator

Manuel Noriega, the former ruler of Panama who was a double agent for the CIA and Fidel Castro, has died aged 83. A symbol of US-backed leaders seen as buffers against communism through the 1980s, he was arrested with the help of loud rock music in 1989 during Operation Just Cause and imprisoned for drug trafficking. (FT, NYT)

Northern Ireland: a clash of two unions

The Brexit referendum has thrown the constitutional future of the UK into doubt. In Northern Ireland, that question goes to the heart of the forthcoming election. Vincent Boland reports from the border with the Irish Republic. (FT)