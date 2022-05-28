In the 1930s, Alice Urbach wrote a beloved cookbook in Vienna. But during the Holocaust it was stolen: Aryanized, peppered with Nazi ideology and republished under someone else's name. The publisher refused to change it back for more than 85 years. Alice got her intellectual rights restored by her granddaughter Karina Urbach, a historian, who joins us to tell the story.

Afterwards, we bring you a conversation with Elizabeth Strout, Pulitzer Prize winning novelist, from our recent US FT Weekend festival. She’s in conversation with FT Globetrotter editor Rebecca Rose.

Links and mentions from the episode:

–FT review of ‘Alice’s Book: How the Nazis stole my Grandmother’s Cookbook’, by Katrina Urbach https://on.ft.com/3z0D8bQ

–A recent piece by Elizabeth Strout for the FT Weekend Magazine, on Judith Joy Ross’s photography: https://on.ft.com/3JdFF4U

–Watch the whole FT Weekend Festival on demand here (paid): https://usftweekendfestival.live.ft.com/page/2064102/program

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

