Now the latest WeWork exclusive and insights from DD's Eric Platt . . .

The recriminations had been flying for weeks even before executives at WeWork decided to shelve the company’s initial public offering late on Monday. How, some advisers for the group wondered, had it come to this: a spectacular blow up on the verge of a roadshow and listing?

Even as Adam Neumann, the property group’s co-founder and chief executive, tries to get the listing back on track for later this year, there are doubts that the group will be able to clinch an IPO before year end.

Neumann admitted to employees on Tuesday that some of the blame laid at his feet, people who saw his presentation told DD. The 40-year-old entrepreneur said he had been “humbled” by the derailed IPO and expressed contrition in his handling of the process.

One person who worked closely with Neumann said his outsized personality played a “huge role” in why institutional investors did not bite at the offering. Of course, those investors also struggled to digest other issues, including Neumann’s sway over the group, his loans and share sales, as well its complex corporate structure.

But Neumann and his executive team are still promising to get the deal done this year.

There’s good reason for their mad dash to market. Beyond the $3bn to $4bn the We Company hoped to raise from stock market investors, it would’ve also gained access to a $6bn loan from a group of banks.

That capital is crucial if lossmaking WeWork is going to get through the next few years. But that loan gets torn up if the IPO isn’t completed by year’s end. Thus Neumann’s desperation to list.

The financial strain on the company can already be seen. The yield on the company’s $702m of junk debt surged to a high of 8.9 per cent on Tuesday, far above the 7.875 per cent it yielded when it was issued in 2018.

Bankers at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are expected to test investor appetite for the IPO again next month, with the possibility that new quarterly financial data could paint a more favourable picture for asset managers.

But there’s been a decidedly lack of love directed at WeWork from those outside its Chelsea headquarters in New York. As John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management, told the FT’s Joe Rennison, he couldn’t remember another unicorn having “zero support from either debt or equity investors”.

“Their borrowing model is seriously in question at this point,” he added. “There is not a level that we could become interested in owning this company based on the business, governance and the financial statements.”

The future of trend following through the eyes of three traders

Three hedge fund heavyweights, who founded the same shop back in the late 1980s and turned it into one of the most successful systematic trading funds ever, are divided on the future of the strategy they pioneered.

For DD readers not well versed in hedge fund terminology, the strategy is called “trend-following”. Computers are programmed to monitor the direction markets are moving in (the “trend” part) and to copy it (the “follow” part) until there’s a signal to switch.

AHL was born in 1987 when Mike Adam (above centre), an Oxford University dropout, got together with his close friend Marty Lueck (left), who was a programmer, and David Harding (right), a Cambridge-educated scientist fascinated with finance. Their fund would go on to spawn a $300bn industry of similar hedge funds.

The three co-founders left the firm many years ago, following a 1989 takeover by investment firm Man Group, but they’ve come to define how divided the industry is on what has happened to the strategy over the past three decades.

Adam, who long ago switched his keyboard for guitar strings and performs under the stage name Mike Marlin, admits that trend following has proved more resilient than he thought it would (he gave it until the mid-90s).

He sits somewhere in the middle of the bleak versus boom spectrum for trend followers. Adam thinks that returns are still present but they may now be going to so-called high-frequency traders — algorithms that trade in milli or microseconds.

Harding, now chief executive of hedge fund Winton Group, has a different take, to put it mildly. Trend-following is now delivering “a pretty uneconomic level of return”, he says, that is “certainly not enough to justify being a big swinging dick hedge fund”.

Lueck disagrees, which is hardly surprising. After AHL he co-founded London-based trend-follower Aspect Capital in 1997, which now manages $8bn. “As a species, we have not evolved very much” in terms of the crowd behaviour that drives trends, he says.

So far, most investors remain on the fence over the merits of trend-following. Maybe some insight from its early players can help make up their mind.

What’s eating Kraft Heinz investors?

Kraft Heinz products tend to have a long shelf life.

Investors are hoping that’s the case for the company’s stock too, which is getting hammered further after 3G Capital reduced its stake in the food company.

The Brazilian-US investment group, which created the food business in a 2015 merger of Kraft and Heinz that was backed by Warren Buffett, sold $713m worth of stock this week at $28.44 apiece.

That brings 3G’s stake down from about 22 per cent to 20 per cent. The transactions pushed shares in Kraft Heinz down more than 4 per cent to $28.36 on Tuesday, despite individual 3G partners, led by the investment group’s founding partner Jorge Paulo Lemann, buying up $200m in stock.

There’s less appetite among consumers, and by extension investors, for traditional food brands. While the identity of the sellers was not disclosed, 3G counts the likes of tennis champion Roger Federer and supermodel Gisele Bündchen as investors.

Kraft Heinz, maker of breakfast favourites Heinz Ketchup and HP Sauce, carries a lot of weight on its balance sheet. The company took another $1.2bn accounting charge in August after a $15bn writedown earlier in the year. Then there’s the investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting errors.

