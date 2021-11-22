We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include China, European banks, Coronavirus pandemic and HSBC
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Chinese hypersonic weapon fired missile over South China Sea
Brussels to curb banks’ use of ‘cross-border’ permissions to access EU
European protests against Covid-19 curbs spread to Brussels
HSBC faces struggle to attract bids from Big Four auditors
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published