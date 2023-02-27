This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

International business and business growth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

BrewDog to expand in China after Budweiser tie-up

What is a joint venture?

Explain the meaning of the terms ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors

Assess the reasons why BrewDog is seeking international expansion in China and not further domestic growth

Analyse the effect on BrewDog’s brand image of entering into the joint venture with Budweiser

Assess whether BrewDog should adapt its marketing mix when launching its drinks in China

Research task:

Research examples of western firms which have seen recent success in China. Could BrewDog emulate any of the strategies?

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy