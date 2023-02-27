Business class: BrewDog to expand in China after Budweiser tie-up
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
International business and business growth
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
BrewDog to expand in China after Budweiser tie-up
What is a joint venture?
Explain the meaning of the terms ‘push’ and ‘pull’ factors
Assess the reasons why BrewDog is seeking international expansion in China and not further domestic growth
Analyse the effect on BrewDog’s brand image of entering into the joint venture with Budweiser
Assess whether BrewDog should adapt its marketing mix when launching its drinks in China
Research task:
Research examples of western firms which have seen recent success in China. Could BrewDog emulate any of the strategies?
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
