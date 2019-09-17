The chief executive of Atlantia, owner of the company in charge of the Genoa bridge that collapsed last year killing 43 people, has resigned in a sacrifice the group hopes will stave off calls from Italian politicians to strip it of its toll road concessions.

Atlantia said that Giovanni Castellucci, the mastermind of Atlantia’s expansion into one of the world’s largest infrastructure companies since becoming CEO in 2006, will relinquish his administrative duties with immediate effect and leave the company next week.

The move comes amid the emergence of fresh evidence of misconduct at two of its subsidiaries, which has resulted in three arrests.

After a special board meeting held on Tuesday, the company said he will be replaced by a temporary committee until a replacement is found. Giancarlo Guenzi, who currently serves as chief financial officer, has been named director-general.

Mr Castellucci is to receive a payment of at least €13m to leave the company. According to the company, he owns 340,388 shares, currently worth about €7m. He will retain benefits such as company car and housing for another year.

Mr Castellucci’s departure is the culmination of a year-long tussle that has seen Atlantia pitted against the populist Five Star Movement, which continues to form part of the governing coalition.

Five Star has repeatedly called for the company and the Benetton family to suffer consequences for the disaster, including taking away toll road concessions of Autostrade per l’Italia, the Atlantia subsidiary that ran the Morandi bridge in Genoa.

Speaking ahead of the board meeting Luciano Benetton, the 84-year-old patriarch of the Benetton family, told reporters he was shocked by the most recent revelations.

“We’ve been in shock for a week because of what appeared in the court announcements. We hope it will be clarified. There will certainly be some changes.”

Francesco Galietti, founder of risk consultancy Policy Sonar, said: “This is a huge sacrifice but this is about damage control, to contain the damage to the company and the family.

“But the question now is, with him gone will Atlantia and the Benneton dynasty be able to be more credible in the eyes of the government?”

It is unclear whether the scalp of Mr Castellucci will calm calls from the Five Star Movement to strip Autostrade — which runs half of the country’s 6,000km toll road network — of its concessions. Five Star also wants the company to pay heavy fines.

Mr Castellucci, who stepped down from the top post at Autostrade in January, has been criticised for a slow and overly legalistic response to the bridge disaster and became a focal point for anger from the Five Star Movement.

He donated his bonus for 2018 for scholarships for victims and their families, but has failed to quell domestic anger about the disaster.

Mr Castellucci was named a suspect in a criminal probe into the Genoa bridge collapse. He, along with Autostrade and Atlantia, denies wrongdoing in the Genoa incident.

Under Mr Castellucci’s leadership, Atlantia made a string of foreign acquisitions, including the purchase of Spain’s Abertis last year.

It also joined a group hoping to revive lossmaking airline Alitalia, a move observers saw as an attempt to allay skirmishes with Rome.

Since the collapse of the last coalition in August, the Five Star transport minister Danilo Toninelli was replaced by the Democratic Party’s Paola De Micheli. This stoked expectations the new government would be softer on Atlantia.

However, after shares surged on news of the new government and comments from Ms De Micheli, they have since fallen to their lowest level in over a year.

The share price has fallen 23 per cent since arrests on Friday and are 45 per cent lower since the collapse of the Morandi bridge on August 14 last year.

Three employees at Autostrade and at its sister infrastructure company SPEA Engineering were arrested on allegations that safety reports into other viaducts were falsified.

Prosecutors also say employees tried to mislead the investigation by using signal jammers in a bid to avoid calls and conversations being intercepted.

The two probes currently under way — into the Genoa collapse and into the safety of other viaducts — count more than 80 suspects combined.