Underground lending activity in China bounced back from the lunar new year, with our headline index surging to a near two-year high on the back of a spike in volumes. This was the strongest February reading in the history of the survey, helped by the holiday falling slightly earlier this year, with the index at its highest level since May 2015 (68.3). Although interest rate pressures also eased with the passage of the holiday, more lenders reported an increase in levels of bad debt. Policy tightening saw real estate become the sector with the highest demand for underground loans as well as the biggest source of bad debt for lenders.

The FTCR China Lending Volume Index jumped to a 10-month high of 77.6, from 32.5 in January.

The rebound from the holiday was seen in the 63.8 per cent of respondents who reported an increase in business from the previous month versus just 26.7 per cent in January.

Lenders’ outlooks also improved, with our Lending Volume Outlook Index rising 9.5 points month on month to 72.3.

Interest rates rose for a fifth consecutive month, although the funding constraints associated with the holiday slowed their increase.

Our Lending Rate Index fell back to a four-month low of 53.6, from 76.2 in January.

The Interest Rate Outlook Index rose 4.5 points to 47.8, although a majority of respondents said they expected rates to remain unchanged in the coming month.

Slightly more underground lenders reported that bad debt levels rose in February over the previous month.

The FTCR China Bad Debt Index rose to 53.4 from 46.6, with 20.7 per cent of lenders reporting rising bad debt levels, the most in four months.

By industry, real estate was the number one source of demand for credit for the first month since June last year, cited by 67.2 per cent of respondents. Consumer credit, which was the leading source of demand for seven consecutive months, was in second place, cited by 56.9 per cent of respondents. These sectors were followed by manufacturing (31 per cent) and small business (29.3 per cent).

For the first time since May 2016, most respondents — 50.9 per cent — cited real estate as the sector with the highest credit risk, followed by consumers (31.6 per cent), manufacturing (26.3 per cent) and small business (21.1 per cent).

The FTCR China Underground Lending survey is based on interviews with more than 60 underground bankers. For further details click here. This report contains the headline figures from the latest Underground Lending survey; the full results are available from our Database.

FT Confidential Research is an independent research service from the Financial Times, providing in-depth analysis of and statistical insight into China and Southeast Asia. Our team of researchers in these key markets combine findings from our proprietary surveys with on-the-ground research to provide predictive analysis for investors.