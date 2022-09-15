Aylin Bayhan

A Kind of Guise cotton-mix canvas bucket hat, £125, thread.com

Toast cotton patchwork shirt, £215

Loewe wool and cashmere Window scarf, £225

The Conran Shop wool-embroidered cotton-canvas Sappa cushion, £132, mrporter.com

Louis Vuitton silk and cotton coat, £4,350

Bode cotton Bell Flower trousers, $1,450

Hermès silk 7 Cheval de Fête Night tie, £280

Grand Tour by Vito Nesta jacquard Nile pouf, £615, artemest.com

Karu Research upcycled padded cotton jacket, £400,
mrporter.com

Handmade oak day bed with textile mattress and bolster cushions, £3,100, 1stdibs.com

Gucci velvet trousers, £6,790

Prada embroidered jacquard Symbole trolley, £4,200

Paul Smith cotton-mix Camera socks, £30

Obida cotton drawstring shorts, £185, thread.com

Handwoven Moroccan design wool Kilim rug, £1,719, 1stdibs.com

