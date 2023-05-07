Economics class: Fish exports are a drop in the ocean next to overseas student fees
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Market failure, trading blocs, international trade
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Fish exports are a drop in the ocean next to overseas student fees
Define merit good
Explain why overseas students can be classified as educational exports
Using the link provided in the article, and with reference to page 10 of the linked document, compare the value of UK higher education exports in 2020 to those of pharmaceuticals and aerospace
To what extent is the UK’s educational export drive constrained by traditional trade deals
What are the unintended consequences associated with the reintroduction of post-study work visas
Evaluate whether the historical cachet associated with higher education in the UK is the main source of its comparative advantage
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
Comments