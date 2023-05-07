This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market failure, trading blocs, international trade

Fish exports are a drop in the ocean next to overseas student fees

Define merit good

Explain why overseas students can be classified as educational exports

Using the link provided in the article, and with reference to page 10 of the linked document, compare the value of UK higher education exports in 2020 to those of pharmaceuticals and aerospace

To what extent is the UK’s educational export drive constrained by traditional trade deals

What are the unintended consequences associated with the reintroduction of post-study work visas

Evaluate whether the historical cachet associated with higher education in the UK is the main source of its comparative advantage

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College