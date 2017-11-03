Halloween tricks and a message from Banksy

Please tell us why (optional)

© Chris Helgren/Reuters

Current affairs A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII floats down the Don river in Toronto, Canada, after it was placed in the water by the Life of a Craphead performance art duo in a statement about colonialism

© Dai Kurokawa/EPA

To the rescue A police officer carries a girl to safety in Nairobi, Kenya, during political unrest following the presidential election that was boycotted by the opposition

© Oded Balilty/AP

Conflict zone Enthusiasts and descendants of Australian and New Zealand troops rehearse for a re-enactment of the 1917 battle of Beersheba against Turkish forces in what is now southern Israel

© Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Trick or treat Children of the White House press corps in Halloween costumes await their fate with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

© Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Trouble averted White nationalists gather in Shelbyville, Tennessee, to take part in a ‘White Lives Matter’ rally. About 200 white nationalists were met by police and counter-protesters but the event passed without violence

© Souleiman/AFP/Getty

Big day Syrian women escort a bride for the first wedding celebration to be held in Raqqa since the eviction of Isis

© Phil Noble/Reuters

Santa’s here Father Christmas takes shape in Albert Square, Manchester, in northern England. The six-tonne structure is fitted with 100,000 low-energy lights

© Channi Anand/AP

Warrior code Young Sikhs practise martial arts in Jammu, northern India, during celebrations to mark the birth of Guru Nanak, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus

© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP

Appearance matters Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, visits a cosmetics factory in the capital Pyongyang with his wife Ri Sol Ju, second right

© Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Horror show A boy dressed as Pennywise the dancing clown from the Stephen King film ‘It’ gets in party mood at a Halloween event in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

© Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Survival struggle A Rohingya refugee from Myanmar is helped out of the Naf river in Palong Khali near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

© Dusan Vranic/AP

Writing on the wall Banksy, the British street artist, offers a royal “apology” on Israel’s barrier in the occupied West Bank to mark the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which backed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Marching orders Members of the Sengun-joshi, a North Korea fan club in Japan, practise moves perfected by the all-female Moranbong Band, whose members are handpicked by Kim Jong Un