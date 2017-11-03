Halloween tricks and a message from Banksy

Current affairs A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII floats down the Don river in Toronto, Canada, after it was placed in the water by the Life of a Craphead performance art duo in a statement about colonialism
To the rescue A police officer carries a girl to safety in Nairobi, Kenya, during political unrest following the presidential election that was boycotted by the opposition
Conflict zone Enthusiasts and descendants of Australian and New Zealand troops rehearse for a re-enactment of the 1917 battle of Beersheba against Turkish forces in what is now southern Israel
Trick or treat Children of the White House press corps in Halloween costumes await their fate with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Trouble averted White nationalists gather in Shelbyville, Tennessee, to take part in a ‘White Lives Matter’ rally. About 200 white nationalists were met by police and counter-protesters but the event passed without violence
Big day Syrian women escort a bride for the first wedding celebration to be held in Raqqa since the eviction of Isis
Santa’s here Father Christmas takes shape in Albert Square, Manchester, in northern England. The six-tonne structure is fitted with 100,000 low-energy lights
Warrior code Young Sikhs practise martial arts in Jammu, northern India, during celebrations to mark the birth of Guru Nanak, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus
Appearance matters Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, visits a cosmetics factory in the capital Pyongyang with his wife Ri Sol Ju, second right
Horror show A boy dressed as Pennywise the dancing clown from the Stephen King film ‘It’ gets in party mood at a Halloween event in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Survival struggle A Rohingya refugee from Myanmar is helped out of the Naf river in Palong Khali near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
Writing on the wall Banksy, the British street artist, offers a royal “apology” on Israel’s barrier in the occupied West Bank to mark the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which backed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.
Marching orders Members of the Sengun-joshi, a North Korea fan club in Japan, practise moves perfected by the all-female Moranbong Band, whose members are handpicked by Kim Jong Un