All around the virtual room, both declarer and a defender misplayed this deal. Chances come and go at bridge: you must be ready to seize them . . .

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 1H NB 2C NB 3H NB 4H

West led 7♣. South can see 10 tricks: six hearts; two clubs; two spades. At duplicate pairs, simply making 4H may not score well. How should you plan to make overtricks? Dummy’s long club suit could yield extra tricks — and it is on this you should focus. To this end, do not unblock K♠: entries to dummy must be maintained.

The lead is a singleton — leading dummy’s first bid suit is foolhardy otherwise. When East plays J♣, South wins A♣, draws all the trumps and plays a club to dummy’s K♣. Now, 10♣ is led; if East covers, declarer ruffs; if East ducks, declarer runs it. Either way, East’s club honour is ruffed out. Declarer reaches dummy by overtaking K♠ with A♠. Three diamonds can be discarded, 12 tricks made and a good result is achieved.

Did you spot the defensive error? If East refuses to play a club honour at trick 1 — and he should — South wins cheaply with 8♣, but he can never enjoy both two spades and two more clubs; the blockage prevents him, and only 10 tricks are scored. However, most Easts played J♣ automatically and the opportunity to make 12 tricks now presents itself.