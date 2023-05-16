Do you ever feel invisible at work? Making sure your successes are recognised is more important than ever now that hybrid working is the norm in so many jobs. Host Isabel Berwick hears from two experts on building your profile at work: author and consultant Aliza Licht talks about growing your ‘personal brand’ while FT contributor Viv Groskop explains why that’s different from your professional reputation and why you shouldn’t get the two confused.

Want more?

Personal branding: we may cringe, but it works

Only connect: hybrid work fuels demand for female networks

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click, here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email Isabel at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Audrey Tinline. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Mix by Jake Fielding. The sound engineer is Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com