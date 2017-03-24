Credit Suisse boosts bonuses despite large annual loss

Credit Suisse bucked the trend set by its European peers and increased bonuses by six per cent last year despite reporting a large annual loss as Tidjane Thiam, chief executive, pressed ahead with restructuring.

The Swiss bank also revealed that the pay of its chairman Urs Rohner had risen by 23 per cent to almost SFr4m for the 12 months up to this year’s annual shareholder meeting.

The pay rises followed a year of “significant transition”, Credit Suisse said in its annual report, and reflected a recruitment drive in targeted growth areas.

Since joining Credit Suisse in July 2015 from UK insurer Prudential, Mr Thiam has pushed to expand the Swiss bank’s businesses managing the wealth of the world’s rich, especially in fast-growing emerging economies, and has contracted its investment bank.

Credit Suisse’s annual report showed Mr Thiam received total pay of SFr11.9m last year — less than Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of Swiss rival UBS, who received SFr13.7m.

However, Credit Suisse risked a political backlash in Switzerland by revealing it had agreed pay of SFr3.98m for Mr Rohner, compared with SFr3.23m in the 12 months up to last year’s annual meeting.

Swiss chairmen have more responsibilities than in other European countries, including overseeing strategy, but Mr Rohner, who has headed Credit Suisse’s board since 2011, has faced criticism for waiting too long before appointing a new chief executive.

Credit Suisse’s share price fell sharply in Mr Thiam’s first year as he sought to push through restructuring measures amid investor scepticism and against the backdrop of turbulent financial market conditions. In December, he was forced to lower profit targets set just a year earlier for Credit Suisse’s main global wealth management businesses. The Swiss bank also said it would target an additional SFr1bn in cuts to its operating cost base by 2018.

Overall, Credit Suisse reported a net loss of SFr2.7bn for 2016 after in December agreeing a settlement with US authorities over the alleged mis-selling of toxic mortgage securities, which led to a fourth-quarter charge of $2bn.

However, business conditions appeared to have improved by the end of 2016, and Credit Suisse’s share price is up 5 per cent compared with a year ago.

Jean Lanier, chairman of the compensation committee, reported the bank had made “strong progress” towards achieving strategic objectives. The 6 per cent increase in the bonus pool also reflected “the impact of strategic hiring in high-growth business areas,” he said.

Total variable incentive compensation awarded rose to SFr3.09bn in 2016 from SFr2.92bn in the previous year.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank cut its 2016 bonus pool by almost 80 per cent as it sought to shore up its financial position. Earlier this month, UBS revealed a 17 per cent reduction after it missed out on the trading boom which had helped boost profits at US rivals.

Those cuts contrasted with boosts to pay packages at US banks, where Donald Trump’s election last year as US president drove a surge in trading revenues for big investment banks.

Credit Suisse’s bonus pool was shared between 43,412 employees in 2016, up from 43,225 in the previous year.

Swiss executives are among the best paid in Europe. Non-executive chairmen of companies listed on the Swiss SMI index were paid an average of SFr2.1m last year. Chief executives received average total pay of SFr7.7m, according to a survey published on Friday by consultancy HCM International.