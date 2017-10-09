Ukraine reform drive still on track, finance minister insists

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Ukraine’s finance minister says the country remains committed to deep reforms required under a $17.5bn IMF bailout programme, despite its success in tapping capital markets for a $3bn eurobond last month.

Oleksandr Danyliuk told the Financial Times he expected Kiev to receive a further $1.9bn aid tranche this year, although investors and IMF officials have expressed concern that momentum on reforms of the gas market and agricultural land could be slipping.

Mr Danyliuk was speaking in London before leaving for Washington, where he will face questions on Ukraine’s reform progress at the fund’s annual meeting this week.

“We value our co-operation with the IMF and the results we have achieved so far, and we also value our commitments,” he said. “The whole programme was built in [such] a way that the country would prosper. Ukraine never before went so far in co-operation with the IMF. This is the key role of the current government.”

The country saw its economy shrink by almost one-fifth in the two years after Russia annexed Crimea and fomented a separatist war in eastern Ukraine following Kiev’s 2014 pro-democracy revolution.

But Mr Danyliuk said reforms were starting to bear fruit, with growth returning this year and a political association and trade deal with the EU now “working” and helping sharply boost exports to Europe.

The 42-year-old former McKinsey consultant took over as finance minister last year from US-born Natalie Jaresko, who in 2015 negotiated an $18bn debt restructuring with private bondholders.

The money we receive from the IMF goes to the reserves of the national bank. The money we raise in the financial markets goes towards financing the budget. These things are . . . absolutely different

Mr Danyliuk last month oversaw Ukraine’s first dollar-denominated bond issue since the Crimea annexation, seen as a vote of investor confidence in the country.

But some analysts are concerned that the ability to tap capital markets again will reduce pressure on Kiev to push through further tricky reforms required to release more IMF financing, as the government grapples the still-smouldering insurgency in the east.

Mr Danyliuk said this was a misunderstanding. A return to the market was envisaged in Kiev’s IMF programme, he added.

“The money we receive from the IMF goes to the gold and currency reserves of the national bank. The money that we raise in the financial markets goes towards financing the budget,” he said. “These things are . . . absolutely different.”

He confirmed he would present the fund this week with a new formula for further raising domestic gas prices to market levels, after several sharp increases under IMF pressure since 2014. The country for years sold mostly imported Russian gas to household customers at below cost price. This left its state energy company with large losses, inflated its budget deficit and created openings for widespread corruption.

But Mr Danyliuk rejected as a “provocation” comments from an unnamed official quoted by Reuters last week as saying that unless the IMF accepted the new plan, Kiev might opt to “live without the IMF”. The official said the proposals would leave gas prices unchanged until next July for fear that further increases could cause a “social collapse”.

“We will be talking with the IMF, and the key goal is to implement a programme which is ensuring that the price corresponds to import parity,” Mr Danyliuk said, declining to give details of Kiev’s proposals.

A further gas price increase this winter was not ruled out if Kiev could agree a formula with its international partners that was effective and fair, he said.

Mr Danyliuk added that he believed a major pension reform voted through parliament last week, and signed by President Petro Poroshenko on Monday, complied with IMF demands even after MPs tabled more than 2,000 amendments.

The reform, aimed at eradicating a widening pension deficit, leaves retirement ages unchanged despite initial pressure to raise them. But it lifts the minimum contribution period to qualify for a state pension from 15 years to 25 years, which Mr Danyliuk said was fairer and provided an incentive for many Ukrainians working in the “grey” economy to shift to legal employment.