I bought my first packet of cigarettes when I was 14 years old. My friend Pete and I biked 15 miles through the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains to a “smoke-shop” on a local reservation in upstate New York because they didn’t ask for proof of age. We bought a carton of Lucky Strike unfiltereds and took them to an abandoned bridge over a muddy river, where we lit up. I felt both dizzy and confused at first. After a few puffs, a strange yet wonderful rush swept through me. By the time we left that bridge, I was enamoured.

My love affair with cigarettes began on that day 22 years ago, and I have been trying to quit every since. My dentist’s solution was to golf more. My friend Melissa recommended yoga. I suppose they were both good ideas, but neither could understand how difficult quitting was. You see, cigarettes and I have a history. I bummed a Parliament off Tara after she gave me my first kiss, a stolen Winston accompanied my first beer and a Marlboro Red was waiting to congratulate me on a bustling Chicago street moments after I acquired my first job that paid more than the minimum wage.

I loved cigarettes to death, but they were killing me. Countless times I tried to outright quit. But there was no romance in my morning or evening strolls. I tried nicotine gum and mints; nasal snuff; even a fruity nicotine-based throat spray. Nothing worked, until two years ago when, outside a bar, I tried a friend’s vape pen.

The transition was almost seamless. I went from smoking 10 cigarettes a day to zero. I can taste my food now, I can swim further, and am a slightly more endurable date. Vaping changed a lot for me, but now I fear my saviour will be taken away.

For every action in America, there is an overreaction. Medical authorities have linked hundreds of lung illnesses and 12 confirmed deaths directly to vaping. So now the US Food and Drug Administration is looking at banning flavoured e-cigarettes and Walmart has said it will stop selling vaping equipment of any kind.

As goes the US, so goes the world. India, a nation of more than 266m tobacco users, just made vaping illegal. Trying to save your life from carcinogenic cigarettes in this country could soon cost you three years in jail. Other countries will follow suit.

On the tail of these bans and public denunciations of vaping, I began to wonder why all of the vaping-related illness reports seem to be in the US. I have seen plumes of vape smoke rising from Parisian café terraces and office workers in London’s Square Mile, leaning into glass buildings while sucking on e-cigarettes. Why aren’t they getting sick?

Martin Dockrell, head of Tobacco Control at Public Health England, argues that government oversight is the answer. “Unlike in the US, all e-cigarette products in the UK are tightly regulated for quality and safety by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency,” he said last month.

In the US, public health officials have not identified a particular chemical or brand as the source of the illnesses. But they do note that 77 per cent of sufferers reported using THC-containing products and only 16 per cent said they exclusively used nicotine.

Light touch regulation is a problem. The US is flooded with black market and oil-tainted vaping products. The issue has been furthered muddied by the widespread availability of flavoured vape pens, and fears about the rapid uptake of vaping among under-18s.

Instead of sorting out the problem, authorities are demonising the vaping industry as a whole, and few people have the courage to speak out in favour of this healthier alternative to cigarettes. Those who do are muted, seen by society as degenerates handing out cotton-candy flavoured vape pens to children.

Parents now see the very existence of vaping products as a threat to their children. If they were truly this worried about child welfare, San Francisco parents who pushed for a vaping ban would take a look at their glasses of Chardonnay. An estimated 4,300 Americans under the age of 21 die from causes related to underage drinking every year.

Those numbers pale in comparison to the 480,000 people in the US alone who will die from smoking this year. For people like me, vaping is the only viable alternative to killing ourselves slowly with cigarettes, and it is being thoughtlessly shut down.

The writer is an options broker in Chicago