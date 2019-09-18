Blandness is the perfect weapon for defeating film criticism. I had no problem watching Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and that’s my problem. It passed my eyes painlessly and emotionlessly. How does one respond to a movie to which one has no response?

It’s perfectly competent, and has even won popularity, this Chinese-American family drama with a message. Relatives gather in Changchun, officially for a wedding but also to bid unspoken goodbye to grandma, who’s dying of cancer. She doesn’t know. That’s a Chinese tradition, we’re told: to keep the truth about fatal illness from your near and dear ones. In America it’s different (we’re reminded): it can be unlawful not to tell them.

That’s the plot and that’s the theme. The film could have had wit, attitude, poignancy, style — or any single one of the four. Instead it slithers along, shallow and soapy. The sole redemption is the performance of the inspirationally named Awkwafina. She plays a young, unattached, misery-faced Brooklynite, forever grouchy about the wool being pulled over gran’s eyes. I expected graffiti to materialise everywhere she went saying “Killjoy was here”, with two depressed eyes peering over the high wall between cultures.

Naturally, since even her dyspepsia has character, Awkwafina is the one, at showdown, to cry, smile and even tearfully sing. The rest of the cast just keep speaking their lines, hitting their chalk marks and saying “Eggplant” — that’s China’s equivalent to “Cheese” in family photo opps — to the camera.

★★★☆☆