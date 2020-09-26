Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced further restrictions to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the UK but faced a backlash from Conservative MPs. Chancellor Rishi Sunak's winter economic plan, however, received a much warmer reception. How much will it help the UK economy? We also discuss Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader and whether the party's grassroots are happy with the direction he is going. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles, Jim Pickard and special guest Ellie Mae O'Hagan. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music.

Review clips: Parliament TV, Reuters, BBC Politics Live

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.