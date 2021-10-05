How to unlock creativity: an FT guide Find inspiration in tech, time off and untidiness © adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images | Salvador Dalí in Spain, 1954 Hear, hear: The Artist’s Way author on unlocking a new creative pathNearly 30 years after the publication of her groundbreaking guide, Julia Cameron wants us to listen upHolidays hold the secret to unleashing creativityThose who enjoy the longest and most productive careers tend to shift focus regularlyTidy desks challenge messy creativityFactories have become neater in recent years — now automation is cleaning up offices‘A World of Your Own’, by Laura CarlinAn illustrated celebration of creativity and a genial exhortation to transform the mundane into the marvellousStop waiting for the museCreativity tips from the man who coined the phrase ‘internet of things’Can machines find the creative spark?Marcus de Sautoy’s The Creativity Code makes the case for why algorithms could match BeethovenWhy I like to write this column in bedWhether or not you’re a writer, brain science has revealed a great deal about how creativity worksForced mediocrity can boost your creativityThe pandemic thrust unfamiliar practices on many workers but these could open up fresh possibilities