Bain under fire for enabling South Africa corruption
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
British Gas pension cash used to buy Israeli spyware group NSO
Pension cash for British Gas workers was used to buy Israeli cyberweapon developer NSO Group, European sales of electric cars overtook diesel models for first time in December, and the FT’s Southern Africa correspondent Joseph Cotterill discusses Bain’s role in state corruption in South Africa under former president Jacob Zuma.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Stories mentioned in this podcast:
British Gas pension cash used to buy Israeli spyware group NSO
https://www.ft.com/content/8b427be6-1025-4295-a25c-16374da53b79
European sales of electric cars overtake diesel models for first time
https://www.ft.com/content/f1bdf1cf-8fc3-4b85-a4eb-7df716ebf0a9
Bain & Co, tax and Jacob Zuma: a tale of ‘state capture’ in South Africa
https://www.ft.com/content/b1bb5dd0-e7ce-4e15-ac48-05d2d990f6c7
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/eceaec7d-34cd-43ad-96e1-a77f6809e40a
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published