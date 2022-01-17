Pension cash for British Gas workers was used to buy Israeli cyberweapon developer NSO Group, European sales of electric cars overtook diesel models for first time in December, and the FT’s Southern Africa correspondent Joseph Cotterill discusses Bain’s role in state corruption in South Africa under former president Jacob Zuma.

Stories mentioned in this podcast:

British Gas pension cash used to buy Israeli spyware group NSO

https://www.ft.com/content/8b427be6-1025-4295-a25c-16374da53b79

European sales of electric cars overtake diesel models for first time

https://www.ft.com/content/f1bdf1cf-8fc3-4b85-a4eb-7df716ebf0a9

Bain & Co, tax and Jacob Zuma: a tale of ‘state capture’ in South Africa

https://www.ft.com/content/b1bb5dd0-e7ce-4e15-ac48-05d2d990f6c7

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/eceaec7d-34cd-43ad-96e1-a77f6809e40a

