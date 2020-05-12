Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The head of anItalian biotech company that sells Covid-19 diagnostic and antibody tests told the FT that demand far exceeded supply as countries put mass testing at the centre of plans to ease lockdowns, BP’s new chief executive, Bernard Looney, said the coronavirus hit to crude consumption was likely to endure beyond the pandemic, and, as coronavirus takes a devastating toll on senior living homes, investors are being forced to recognise they are more than mere landlords. Plus, the FT’s motor industry correspondent, Peter Campbell, explains why fewer bookings is not the only reason rental car companies are hurting.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/newsbriefingcovid.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.