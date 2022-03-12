This weekend, we speak with Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk, who is currently in western Ukraine. Olga reflects on how Ukrainians forged the resolve they are showing now in the fight against Russia. She shares how Ukraine’s identity has shifted and strengthened over the past 30 years since its independence, especially in the seven years since the Maidan revolution. Then, FT film critic Danny Leigh joins us to discuss this year's Oscars nominees, from ‘Power of the Dog’ to ‘Don't Look Up’. With a drop in viewership over the years, it seems the Academy is scrambling to make us care. But should we?

Links and mentions from the episode:

–Key coverage of the war in Ukraine is free to read: https://www.ft.com/content/77ab8dcf-cb02-4e57-aff0-85c8a84f5a1f

–Olga is on Twitter @olgatokariuk. You can also keep up with FT coverage by following @financialtimes on Instagram and Twitter.

–Mary Elise Sarotte on Ukraine’s history since 1991: https://www.ft.com/content/742f15fc-675a-4622-b022-cbec444651cf

–Danny’s roundup of this year’s Oscars nominees: https://www.ft.com/content/d9000eb2-11ec-40af-aa8f-2e5f654bde4e

–Danny’s review of Power of the Dog: https://www.ft.com/content/8f2af17e-cad5-4fc6-9ea7-68e5402dda5d

–Lilah made a Hark list of some of our favorite moments from the show so far, which you can listen to here https://short.harkaudio.com/3pwwAMH

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Hannis Brown.

