Happy Fed day. Will it be FOMC FOMO or will Jay Powell be the pivot pooper?

Much more insightful things about the rates decision and its implications are said here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here. The upshot is that everyone’s bored of worrying about rate rises but the only way to argue that they’re no longer required is to activate Goodhart’s Law, per these two charts via Barclays:

“Rate cuts have been a pre-condition for equities to start a new bull market in the past — we’re not there yet,” says Barclays, which advises against confusing peak hawkishness with dovishness. And judging by the overnight price moves that message seems to have been taken on board: the yield on the US 2-year is back above 4.5 per cent and the 3-month moved above 4.2 per cent, equities were down and the dollar was up.

Elsewhere on Wednesday . . .

