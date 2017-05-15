Death of salespeople challenges Trump’s America

Anyone seeking the contemplative peace of a graveyard could do worse than parking at one of America’s strip malls. Since Donald Trump was elected, the US retail sector has shed 89,000 jobs — more than America’s total employment in either coal mining or steel. Though the retail losses can hardly be laid at Mr Trump’s door — they are driven primarily by the rise of e-commerce — addressing the plight of shop assistants does not feature among his promises.

That may be an oversight. Though a job in mining or manufacturing may better fit Mr Trump’s idea of blue collar security, they account for a shrinking fraction of America’s workforce. By contrast, retail accounts for more than a tenth of US jobs. They now look set to fall rapidly. Led by Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, and other big stores, America has already shuttered more outlets in 2017 than in 2008 as a whole. This year’s closures are set to exceed those over the past two years combined, according to Credit Suisse, with up to a fifth of retail space likely to be closed.

Those losing their jobs, who are disproportionately female and minority, are not finding new openings as factory floor operatives, as Mr Trump would doubtless prefer. The bulk are going into less secure and lower paid jobs in the service sector, as home health aides and food preparers — the fastest growing new job creators this year. These are also among the predicted ten fastest growing job categories of the coming decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the new openings are in e-commerce, particularly in warehousing and logistics. That may be good for US productivity. Amazon, for example, is finding ever more efficient ways of shipping more goods with fewer people. But it is doing so through automation. According to one estimate, only one e-commerce job is created for every three retail jobs lost.

As a result, Mr Trump’s America faces a retail crunch as big as the manufacturing crisis of the last generation. By some estimates, the US could lose up to a third of its 16m jobs in retail within Mr Trump’s term. This would rival the scale of manufacturing job losses since 2000. Yet Mr Trump has no plans to train retail workers for the jobs of the future. Indeed, Mr Trump’s only plan with any implications for retail — the border adjustment tax, which would impose a 20 per cent surcharge on all imports — would accelerate the shift in consumer habits. That may be why the White House has gone lukewarm on the idea.

Might Mr Trump awaken to the problem? There are two reasons to be sceptical. First, a job in retail does not fit Mr Trump’s idea of a good living. He may be right about that. But his obsession with restoring the chiefly male and arduous blue-collar jobs of old would be even less practical than protecting retail from the technological shock of online shopping.

Related article US retail sector’s misery — in charts Unexpectedly sharp decline in department store sales felt across the markets

Mr Trump has made his presidency about “jobs, jobs, jobs”. To judge by his tweets to date, this involves cajoling carmakers, such as GM and Toyota, to keep factory jobs at home. The fastest growing job categories are home health aides, which now employ almost 1m Americans, and in physical and occupational therapy. There is no agenda to upgrade their skills. Nor does Mr Trump plan to encourage the higher-skilled jobs of the future, such as wind turbine technicians. His threat to walk away from the Paris climate change deal would undercut their prospects.

Second, Mr Trump’s priority is tax cuts. Even if he achieves his goal of passing the biggest tax cut in history, it would have scant impact on retail employees. Most do not earn enough to pay income tax. Whether Mr Trump is aware of it or not, the retail sector is poised to deliver a shock. Rarely have so many jobs looked so self-evidently obsolete.

edward.luce@ft.com